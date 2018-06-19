The Resident Cast Shake-Up: 3 Actors Exit Ahead of Season 2

The revolving door at Chastain Park Memorial is getting a workout this summer. TVLine has confirmed that three Resident cast members — Moran Atias (PR chief Renata Morali), Merrin Dungey (ex-CEO Claire Thorpe) and Melina Kanakaredes (incarcerated oncologist Lane Hunter) — will not be back for Season 2. Dungey and Kanakaredes’ exits were foreshadowed on screen at the end of the Fox drama’s rookie season. (Dungey has since segued to ABC’s new legal drama The Fix.) May Sweeps 2018: Most Shocking Deaths Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Meanwhile, Frasier vet Jane Leeves is joining the ensemble in the series-regular role of Dr. Kitt Voss, the hospital’s new star orthopedic surgeon. As our sister site Deadline reports, Leeves inked a one-year deal with the show (so don’t get too attached to Voss).

The news comes just a day after The Resident handed series-regular promotions to Season 1 guest stars Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Dr. AJ Austin) and Glenn Morshower (Marshall Winthrop, dad to Matt Czuchry’s Conrad).

In addition to Czuchry, returning series regulars include Emily VanCamp (Nic), Manish Dayal (Devon), Bruce Greenwood (Chief Bell) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (Mina).

Fox has yet to announce a Season 2 premiere date for The Resident, which will now air Mondays at 8/7c leading into rookie hit 9-1-1.