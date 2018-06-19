Ratings: Supergirl Ticks Up With Finale, ABC's Proposal Debuts at No. 3

The CW’s Supergirl closed Season 3 on Monday night with 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week.

TVLine readers gave the rather eventful hour an average grade of “C+.”

Leading out of that, Whose Line Is It Anyway? (960K/0.3) was steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelorette (5.7 mil/1.4) held steady, easily leading the night in both measures. The Proposal premiered to 3.9 mil and a 0.8, placing third for the night in the demo.

FOX | SYTYCD (3.1 mil/0.8) ticked up week-to-week.

NBC | Running Wild did 3.2 mil/0.7. American Ninja Warrior returned to Monday with season lows (4.2 mil/1.0).

CBS | Elementary (4.6 mil/0.6) was steady.

