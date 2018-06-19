Rachel Maddow Breaks Down on Air Over Immigrant Kids — Watch Video

The news cycle about President Trump’s immigration crackdown is hitting Rachel Maddow hard: The MSNBC anchor broke down on camera at the end of Tuesday’s show, getting so choked up that she couldn’t continue.
Watch the video here:
In the clip above, Maddow attempts to read an “incredible” new Associated Press report about the “tender age” shelters that immigrant babies and young children are being sent to after being forcibly separated from their parents in South Texas. Maddow chokes back tears while trying to read the report live on air, stopping several times to compose herself. Finally, she gives up, saying, “I think I’m gonna have to hand this off,” apologizing and handing off to fellow anchor Lawrence O’Donnell with a silent wave.
After the broadcast, Maddow took to Twitter to apologize — “I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile” — and report the news she was unable to finish on air: