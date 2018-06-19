Kristen Wiig Exits Apple Comedy Series

Apple’s aggressive A-list push into television has hit a snag. SNL vet Kristen Wiig — who earlier this year signed on to headline an untitled comedy series for the tech giant — has departed the project due to a scheduling conflict, Deadline reports. Apple's Upcoming TV Shows Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Inspired by You Think It, I’ll Say It, a collection of short stories by Curtis Sittenfeld, the sitcom received a 10-episode straight-to-series order from Apple back in January. It would’ve marked Wiig’s first series-regular TV role since her SNL days.

Per Deadline, the project is on hold while producers (Reese Witherspoon among them) evaluate their options, including recasting Wiig’s role.

Production on the series reportedly conflicted with Wiig’s co-starring role in the forthcoming Wonder Woman sequel.