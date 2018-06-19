Giancarlo Esposito Tapped to Play Crime Lord in Cinemax Drama Jett

Giancarlo Esposito will soon be adding another crime boss to his list of small-screen roles. (Fried chicken restaurant not included.)

The Breaking Bad vet is set to co-star opposite Carla Gugino in Jett, Cinemax’s upcoming drama that snagged a straight-to-series order in April.

The project stars Gugino as Daisy “Jett” Kowalski, a master thief who has recently wrapped a prison stint. Jett intends to retire from her life of crime, but is thwarted by treacherous criminals who demand that she use her robbery skills to their advantage.

Per our sister site Deadline, Esposito will play the powerful crime lord Baudelaire, though additional character details are not yet available.

Also added to Jett‘s cast are Violet McGraw (Love) as Jett’s daughter; Elena Anaya (Wonder Woman) as the woman who raised her when Jett was in prison; and Dutch actress Gaite Jansen as a prostitute and recovering drug addict.

Esposito is best known for his portrayal of Breaking Bad drug kingpin Gus Fring, a role he has since reprised on the AMC spinoff Better Call Saul. His recent TV credits also include Westworld, The Get Down and Revolution.