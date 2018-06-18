Ratings: Shades of Blue Returns Down a Tick With Final Season Premiere

NBC’s Shades of Blue opened its third and final season on Sunday night with 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down from both its sophomore average (4.3 mil/0.8) and finale (3.9 mil/0.7).

Easily topping Sunday night in the demo was ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (5.8 mil/1.1), though it plunged 40 percent from its Kardashian-y season opener. In turn, $100,000 Pyramid (5.1 mil/0.9) fell 25 percent, while To Tell the Truth (3.9 mil/0.8) held steady.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Ghosted (1.3 mil/0.5) ticked up from last week’s double pump.

CBS | Instinct (5.3 mil/0.4) ticked down from its last fresh outing, while 60 Minutes drew the night’s biggest audience (6.3 million).

