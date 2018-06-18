MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Eleven's Response to Bullies, Chris Pratt's Sermon and More Major Moments

Tiffany Haddish didn’t just host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards — she was the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Girls Trip scene stealer — ironically a category she didn’t win — carried Monday’s two-hour broadcast on her well-dressed shoulders, so it should come as no surprise that she appears in nearly half of the slides in our roundup of best, worst and weirdest moments. (Come on, not everyone can slip into Jennifer Lopez’s iconic 2000 Grammys dress and a Black Unicorn superhero costume in the same night. That takes range.)

Of course, Haddish isn’t solely responsible for making this year’s ceremony so memorable. After all, where would we have been without Chris Pratt‘s surprisingly religious speech (which also somehow included advice about why you shouldn’t pee on your poop)? There was also Millie Bobby Brown’s acceptance video, which included a thinly veiled message to the anonymous monsters who recently bullied her into quitting Twitter. And don’t even get me started on Common’s luxurious mustache.

