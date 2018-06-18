Carpool Karaoke Teaser: James Corden Gets Some 'Help' From Paul McCartney

Singing Beatles classics with the living legend who wrote them… just another “Day in the Life” for James Corden, eh?

CBS has released a sneak peek at the Late Late Show host’s latest installment of Carpool Karaoke, which sees him head to Liverpool — the birthplace of Beatlemania — to meet rock icon Paul McCartney for a festive singalong. (Corden is in the UK all week for a set of Late Late Shows taped in London.)

In the video above, Corden dials up McCartney on the phone and quotes the Beatles hit “Help!” as he requests his assistance: “I need somebody… not just anybody… please, please help me.” (Beatles nerd note: That was a John song, you know!) Paul soon joins Corden and takes the wheel as they sing (of course) “Drive My Car,” from the Beatles’ Rubber Soul album. And ol’ Paul seems to have a bit of a lead foot along with his golden pipes, doesn’t he?

Press PLAY above for an early look at McCartney’s Carpool Karaoke session, then hit the comments and tell us which Beatles/Wings/solo McCartney tunes they absolutely need to include in the full video.