Born This Way Gets Season 4 Premiere Date at A&E — Watch Trailer

Born This Way will return to A&E this summer, when the critically acclaimed docuseries kicks off Season 4 on Wednesday, Aug. 15, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Airing two episodes back-to-back each week, the four-week TV event will follow the group as they prepare for the wedding of Cristina and Angel (pictured at right).

In addition, A&E has also announced that the Sept. 5 season finale will be followed at 10/9c by the debut of Deaf Out Loud, a documentary special from EP Marlee Matlin that follows the lives of three predominantly deaf families as they raise their children in a hearing world.

Born This Way chronicles the lives of a diverse group of young men and women born with Down syndrome who are defying society’s expectations by striking out on their own and pursuing lifelong dreams. The show previously took home the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series, and was the 2018 Critics’ Choice Award winner for Best Unstructured Reality Series.

Press PLAY on the exclusive trailer below, then tell us if you’re looking forward to Born This Way‘s return.