Young & Hungry Video: Josh and Gabi Learn Three's a Crowd in Final Season

When Young & Hungry returns to Freeform for its final run on Wednesday (8/7c), Josh tries to set Sofia up with a new guy — and you’re about to find out why he’s so determined to make it work.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the premiere event’s second episode, appropriately titled “Young & Third Wheel.” Josh and Gabi discover that if they want to grow as a couple, they need to actually spend time as a couple… without Sofia.

But even though we may be approaching the end of Young & Hungry, you don’t have to say goodbye just yet. As previously reported, Freeform is developing a two-hour movie to air after the sitcom’s series finale that will “further the adventures of Gabi, Josh and their circle of friends.”

A fan favorite since it premiered in 2014, Young & Hungry stars Emily Osment (Mom), Jonathan Sadowski (S–t My Dad Says), Aimee Carrero (Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor), Kym Whitley (Black Dynamite) and Rex Lee (Entourage).

Hit PLAY on the clip above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Young & Hungry's final episodes below.