Ratings: Life Sentence Eyes a Possible Uptick (Maybe) With Its Series Finale

Pending certain adjustment due to MLB preemptions, The CW’s Life Sentence wrapped its one-and-done run on Friday night with 1.12 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, theoretically tripling its previous outing (380K/0.1). But again, Yankee and Giants baseball.

Elsewhere on the quiet Friday….

ABC | Quantico (2.86 mil/0.4) ticked down from its last fresh outing to mark its second-smallest audience ever while tying its all-time demo low.

CBS | Undercover Boss (4.2 mil/0.7) rose a tenth in the demo and led the night in that measure. A Blue Bloods rerun drew Friday’s biggest audience (5.07 mil).

Want scoop on any scripted summer or fall shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.