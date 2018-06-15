Game of Thrones Meets World Cup: Could Morocco's Coach Be a Lannister?

Is the 2018 World Cup actually taking place in Westeros?

Hervé Renard, who coaches Morocco’s soccer team, caught the Internet’s attention on Friday when Twitter users suggested he looks like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka Game of Thrones‘ Jaime Lannister.

Though not everyone agrees that Renard could pass for a King’s Landing resident — “I really don’t see it,” one Twitter user said — we thought we’d turn the debate over to you.

With any luck, the social media love will serve as a nice consolation prize for Renard: Morocco’s soccer team had qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, but the men fell to Iran’s players in a 1-0 game on Friday.

Do you think Renard bears a resemblance to Game of Thrones‘ resident Kingslayer? Weigh in via our poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!