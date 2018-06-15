The Opposition w/Jordan Klepper Cancelled, as Klepper Gets New Show

Comedy Central’s “answer” to Alex Jones has been canceled after nine months on the air — though its host already has a new gig lined up.

The Opposition w/Jordan Klepper will air its final episode on Thursday, June 28, our sister site Deadline reports, capping a one-season run. Klepper, who famously left The Daily Show to front the new series, however will stay put at the basic cabler, as the host of a weekly half-hour show called, simply, Klepper.

Set to start production this summer with an eye on a 2019 premiere, Klepper will send its titular host traveling around the country to interview everyday people. Or something.

Klepper is expected to carry over some if not much of The Opposition‘s producers (including co-creator Trevor Noah, as an EP) and staff.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the staff that we have at The Opposition,” Klepper said in a statement, “and the new show is going to have people from The Opposition and the talent that we have there is going to help build this show as well.”

Did you watch The Opposition w/Jordan Klepper, with its uniquely stylized title? Are you surprised to see its run cut so short?