TVLine Items: Matt Barr's CBS Action Series, AHS Vet Joins Lies and More

Valor vet Matt Barr has joined CBS’ forthcoming quest to save the world in the action-adventure drama Blood & Treasure, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the series — which is slated for summer 2019 — a brilliant antiquities expert (Barr) and a cunning art thief (The Brave‘s Sofia Pernas) team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. The pair then find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

In addition to The CW’s Valor — which was cancelled in May after one season — Barr’s TV credits include Sleepy Hollow, Hellcats, Harper’s Island and One Tree Hill.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Big Little Lies has tapped Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story, True Blood) to recur during Season 2 as a new character named Ira Farber, Deadline reports.

* Viceland’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will air its final episode on June 28, marking the end of its two-season run, per Deadline.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?