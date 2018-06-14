Tyler Posey Boards Sexy and Surreal Now Apocalypse Comedy at Starz

Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey is sinking his teeth into a new role, in Starz’s Now Apocalypse.

Described as a “sexy” and “surreal” coming-of-age comedy, the series follows four friends — Ulysses (played by Twisted‘s Avan Jogia), Carly (Lab Rats‘ Kelli Berglund), Ford (Awkward‘s Beau Mirchoff) and Severine (XIII: The Series‘ Roxane Mesquida) — living in L.A., as they they embark on various exploits pursing love, sex and fame.

Between sexual and romantic adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding premonitory dreams make him wonder – is some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy going on, or is he just smoking too much weed?

Per our sister site Variety, Posey will recur as Gabriel, an incredibly charismatic guy whom Ulysses meets via a dating app, and then strikes a passionate spark with.

In addition to Teen Wolf, Posey’s TV credits include Jane the Virgin, Lincoln Heights and the yet-to-air third season of Scream.