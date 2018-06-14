The Ranch Part 5 Sneak Peek: Are Colt and Abby Ready to Be [Spoiler]?

If there was ever a reason for Abby to turn down that teaching job in Denver, this would be it.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at The Ranch Part 5, Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) discuss whether they’re ready to have a kid. The conversation takes place in Episode 2, just moments after Abby reveals that — spoiler alert! — she’s pregnant. The bride-to-be immediately starts stressing out about finances, but her future husband is too happy to worry much about anything.

“The girl that I’ve been in love with since I was 15 years old is pregnant with my baby,” he says. “This is amazing news.”

The Ranch Part 5 arrives on Netflix on Friday, and marks the final episodes for co-lead Danny Masterson. The new season picks up immediately where things left off, after Jen (recurring guest star Maggie Lawson) arrives to tell Colt and Rooster that the pipeline deal has fallen through, putting the future of the Iron River Ranch — as well as the newly acquired Peterson ranch — in jeopardy.

