Ratings: Gordon Ramsay's Hell and Back Comes in Hot, Code Black Rises

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back served up its premiere on Wednesday to 3.7 million total people while scoring a 1.1 demo rating.

That marks Fox’s most watched summer launch in three years (since Wayward Pines), while tying American Ninja Warrior for the nightly demo win.

Opening Fox’s line-up, MasterChef (3.8 mil/1.0) was up a tenth week-to-week.

Elsewhere….

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (5.1 mil/1.1) is currently down a tenth from last week, while Reverie (2.4 mil/0.5) stabilized in Week 3.

THE CW | The Originals (840K/0.3) ticked up.

CBS | Code Black (6.1 mil/0.7) ticked up.

