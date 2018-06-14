Cloak & Dagger Sneak Peek: Tandy Uncovers a Secret About Tyrone's Past

Tandy and Tyrone may not understand their powers quite yet, but after tonight’s episode of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform, 8/7c), at least they won’t be able to deny their connection to one another.

Tandy experiences another one of her mysterious visions in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, coming face to face with a young Tyrone — and the brother whose death he blames on himself.

“When she touches people at certain times, she has access to their hope,” executive producer Joe Pokaski recently explained to TVLine. “There’s something exciting about having a cynical character like Tandy who steals things and doesn’t believe in the good of man, yet sees the best in them when she touches them.”

