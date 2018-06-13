The Originals Sneak Peek: Kol Helps Elijah Remember His Past Misdeeds

The chambre de chasse becomes a cham-bro de chasse on tonight’s episode of The Originals (The CW, 9/8c) as Kol and Elijah come face to face for the first time since they parted ways at the end of Season 4.

Still struggling to remember everything Marcel compelled him to forget, Elijah uses his time in the magical mental prison to seek out the truth about his dodgy past — and he doesn’t like everything he hears.

“You and I have never had much in common besides our dashing good looks,” Kol tells him in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek. “And you and Freya more or less murdered my wife.”

But rather than triggering another argument, the brothers reach a surprising place of peace, with Elijah asking, “Did I ever apologize to you for what I did?”

Hit PLAY on the video above to find out how The Originals‘ latest family reunion unfolds, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.