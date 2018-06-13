The Flash Promotes Danielle Nicolet to Series Regular for Season 5

Cecile Horton is taking up permanent residence at The Flash: The CW drama has upped Danielle Nicolet, who plays Joe West’s live-in girlfriend, to series regular for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.

Nicolet’s D.A. character made her first appearance in Season 1 before recurring for the past two years as Joe’s love interest and eventually giving birth to their daughter in last May’s season ender. (Maybe an engagement is now in order?)

Nicolet is the latest actor in the Arrowverse to get a promotion: Matt Ryan (aka Constantine) and Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe) will be series regulars on Season 4 of Legends of Tomorrow. Meanwhile, former Flash cast member Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash) will not be returning to Legends as a full-time player after joining the spinoff last season. (He will, however, appear in The Flash‘s Season 5 opener.) On Arrow, original star Paul Blackthorne won’t be back next season as Quentin Lance, who was — old spoiler alert! — killed off after six years.

The Flash returns this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.