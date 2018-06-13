Suits Season 8: Katherine Heigl Joins the Firm's Poker Game in New Poster

The lawyers of Pearson Specter Litt are putting their cards on the table in a newly released Suits poster.

The Season 8 key art features the show’s revamped cast partaking in a game of poker. Former stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle‘s seats have been filled by new series regular Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) and Amanda Schull, who is now a full-time player as lawyer Katrina Bennett. Judging by the image, Heigl’s Samantha Wheeler — a powerhouse attorney who muscles her way into the firm and challenges the status quo — can hold her own just fine at her new digs.

Of course, Gabriel Macht’s managing partner Harvey Specter is back, front and center, with COO Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) by his side, as always. Also returning for the upcoming run are Rick Hoffman as name partner Louis Litt and Dulé Hill as Alex Williams, who joined the firm last year.

Suits Season 8 premieres Wednesday, July 18 at 9/8c on USA Network.

RELATEDSuits Spinoff Starring Gina Torres Gets Series Order at USA Network

Check out the poster below (click for full-size), then hit the comments with your thoughts.