Drag Race Renewed for Season 11

VH1 is Ru-warding Drag Race for its most-watched season yet with — what else — another season!

Television’s fishiest reality competition series will return for Season 11, TVLine has learned, after averaging 1.2 million total viewers per episode in its current tenth outing.

“After 10 sickening seasons, the Drag Race phenomenon is just getting started,” executive producer and host RuPaul Charles said in a statement. “I want to thank VH1 for providing this amazing platform for a whole new generation of super talented drag queens.”

And because RuPaul’s Drag Race is only part of the experience, VH1 has also renewed Untucked — Drag Race‘s half-hour behind-the-scenes after show — for an additional season.

Four queens — Eureka, Aquaria, Asia O’Hara and Kameron Michaels — remain in the competition, and Thursday’s episode (VH1, 8/7c) will feature a fierce battle for the season’s final three slots as the contestants write and perform their own verses in RuPaul’s “American.”

