Orange Is the New Black Season 6 Twist: [Spoiler] Is Gone... for Good?

That Orange Is the New Black teaser trailer wasn’t kidding when it said Season 6 would feel like “a whole new world.”

Netflix on Wednesday confirmed that the long-running dramedy will no longer take place inside Litchfield Penitentiary. Instead, the inmates will be relocated to a new, maximum security prison. The change was officially revealed in a newly released cut of the opening title sequence, followed by a series of still images, as seen below:

"Orange Is the New Black" gets an updated credit sequence for Season 6 — WATCH NOW: pic.twitter.com/t0PB0p0K3d — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 13, 2018

Litch is no more! Check out the new prison #OITNB S6 takes place in pic.twitter.com/2VleFPUwP0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 13, 2018

The change of scenery doesn’t comes as much of a surprise. As you’ll recall, Season 5 ended on a major cliffhanger. A newly engaged Piper and Alex stood hand-in-hand with their fellow inmates — including Red, Nicky, Gloria, Taystee, Cindy, Suzanne, Blanca and Freida — waiting for the inevitable entry of armed officers following the prison riot. Meanwhile, the rest of the Litchfield’s inhabitants were loaded onto buses, believed to be sent to different prisons.

Orange Is the New Black Season 6 is set for release on Friday, July 27 — more than a year after the release of Season 5. Your thoughts on the major change ahead?