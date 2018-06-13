Are You Sleeping: Apple Drama Adds Aaron Paul, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer to Cast

Apple has put the finishing touches on its all-star cast for Are You Sleeping, the forthcoming drama series starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Masters of Sex alum Lizzy Caplan. Joining the ensemble in series-regular roles are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Mekhi Phifer (ER, Frequency) and Michael Beach (Sons of Anarchy).

Based on true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, Are You Sleeping — which counts Reese Witherspoon among its EPs — centers on Spencer’s Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast. Paul, coming off a three-season stint on Hulu’s The Path, plays Warren Cave, the recipient of the controversial guilty verdict.

Meanwhile, Jones co-stars as Poppy’s dad, Perkins portrays Warren’s mom, Phifer is a former detective and confidante of Poppy’s and Beach plays Poppy’s husband.

As previously reported, Caplan channels twin sisters Josie and Lanie, whose lives have taken very different paths.