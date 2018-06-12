TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Mandy Moore Flashes Back to Her Most 'Chilling' This Is Us Scene and Previews the 'Heartbreaking' Series Finale

“I’m not Meryl Streep,” insists Mandy Moore. But the superlative work that she did in Season 2 of This Is Us would beg to differ. And in the latest TVLine Podcast dedicated to our Dream Emmy nominees, the actress flashes back to a few of the scenes that so impressed us.

At the top of the list: the moment in the post-Super Bowl episode in which Rebecca sees husband Jack’s lifeless body. Thinking that leading man Milo Ventimiglia was long gone for the day, “I was shellshocked” to find him playing dead in that hospital bed, Moore tells Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello. “I did not know [he’d be there]. It was chilling. And that’s the take they used.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, the actress reveals how singer Jeff Tweedy helped her prepare for the emotional episode, discusses the challenges of not working with a baby, and yes, offers hints about the series’ finale. (“Stunning” and “heartbreaking” are but two of the descriptors she uses.)

