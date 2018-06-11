Beth Behrs Cast as Max Greenfield's Wife in CBS' The Neighborhood, Replacing Dreama Walker

CBS is making another major change to The Neighborhood, tapping 2 Broke Girls‘ Beth Behrs to replace Dreama Walker as the sitcom’s new female lead, TVLine has learned. The recasting comes roughly a month after New Girl‘s Max Greenfield was hired to succeed Josh Lawson (House of Lies) as the male co-lead (opposite Cedric the Entertainer). 2018 Fall TV Preview: A Guide to What's New Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The decision to revamp the husband-and-wife characters now played by Greenfied and Behrs was made for creative reasons. CBS scooped up Behrs after her Fox comedy pilot, Our People, failed to snag a series order last month.

In The Neighborhood, Greenfield’s Dave and Behrs’ Gemma decide to move their family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates their extreme neighborliness. The comedy hails from Jim Reynolds (The Big Bang Theory), who will exec-produce along with Cedric and James Burrows (Will & Grace). Burrows also directed the pilot. (Watch the trailer for the soon-to-be-reshot pilot here.)

The Neighborhood will air Mondays at 8/7c on CBS.