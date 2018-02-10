What to Watch Tonight

Wonder Woman on HBO, Eric Clapton Docu and More

  • HBO
    Sesame Street

    Elmo throws his friend Zuzu a welcome party, with food, music and garb inspired by her native South Africa.

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    The figure skating team competition continues with the short dance and ladies’ short program; Austrian alpine skier Matthias Mayer looks to become the first repeat champ in the men’s downhill.

  • HBO
    Wonder Woman

    Premium cable premiere: From director Patty Jenkins comes the third highest-grossing film of 2017, starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior-turned-superhero.

  • ABC
    NBA Basketball

    The Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs, live from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

  • Showtime
    Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

    135 minutes: This documentary presents an intimate look at the life of the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer, chronicling his traumatic childhood, his struggles with addiction and the tragic loss of his son.

  • BBC America
    Planet Earth: Blue Planet II

    This episode takes viewers to a marine desert known as the Big Blue, and follows sperm whales on the hunt for squid 3,000 feet down.

  • Hallmark
    Very, Very Valentine

    A florist (The Wonder Years‘ Danica McKellar) meets the perfect man (All My Children‘s Cameron Mathison) at a masquerade ball, but — twist! — it turns out they’ve known each other all along.

  • USA Network
    Falling Water

    Tess and Alex attempt to convince a rescued dreamer to testify; Taka and Burton want Nicholas Hull to flip on Taylor; Bill Boerg is approached.