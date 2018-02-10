On TV this Saturday: Wonder Woman makes her pay cable debut, figure skating heats up at the Winter Olympics and Showtime documents the troubled life of Eric Clapton. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar:
Wonder Woman on HBO, Eric Clapton Docu and More
-
Sesame Street
Elmo throws his friend Zuzu a welcome party, with food, music and garb inspired by her native South Africa.
-
2018 Winter Olympics
The figure skating team competition continues with the short dance and ladies’ short program; Austrian alpine skier Matthias Mayer looks to become the first repeat champ in the men’s downhill.
-
Wonder Woman
Premium cable premiere: From director Patty Jenkins comes the third highest-grossing film of 2017, starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior-turned-superhero.
-
NBA Basketball
The Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs, live from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.
-
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
135 minutes: This documentary presents an intimate look at the life of the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer, chronicling his traumatic childhood, his struggles with addiction and the tragic loss of his son.
-
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II
This episode takes viewers to a marine desert known as the Big Blue, and follows sperm whales on the hunt for squid 3,000 feet down.
-
Very, Very Valentine
A florist (The Wonder Years‘ Danica McKellar) meets the perfect man (All My Children‘s Cameron Mathison) at a masquerade ball, but — twist! — it turns out they’ve known each other all along.
-
Falling Water
Tess and Alex attempt to convince a rescued dreamer to testify; Taka and Burton want Nicholas Hull to flip on Taylor; Bill Boerg is approached.