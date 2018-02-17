What to Watch Tonight

Olympics, Slam Dunk Contest, NCIS-athon and More

  • HBO
    Sesame Street

    Nina, Elmo, Abby, Grover and Cookie Monster create their very own Chinese dragon costume in honor of Chinese New Year.

  • USA Network
    NCIS: Dream Team Marathon

    Through 10 pm | Join Gibbs & Co. for 12 straight hours of naval crime-solving, with a selection of episodes from the first 14 seasons. (View lineup.)

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    U.S. alpine skier Ted Ligety competes for his third gold medal; additional primetime events include gold medal finals in short track, women’s skeleton and men’s ski jumping.

  • TNT
    NBA All-Star Saturday Night

    Players participate in a skills challenge, a three-point contest and a slam dunk contest, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (View rosters.)

  • BBC America
    Planet Earth: Blue Planet II

    This installment explores our green seas, and sunlight’s positive effect on kelp forests, mangroves, prairies of seagrass and algae.

  • Hallmark
    The Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride

    Olivia and Mick (Melrose Place‘s Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett) host their extended family for the weekend; Mick’s sister decides to have an impromptu wedding at the Inn.

  • USA Network
    Falling Water

    Tess’ sister begins to fall apart; Taka and Alex visit with the Shadowman’s family; Burton struggles to overcome his guilt.