On TV this Saturday: The Olympics continue with gold medal events in skiing, the NBA’s All-Star Weekend continues with a slam dunk contest and USA Network binges on NCIS. Here are seven programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
Olympics, Slam Dunk Contest, NCIS-athon and More
-
Sesame Street
Nina, Elmo, Abby, Grover and Cookie Monster create their very own Chinese dragon costume in honor of Chinese New Year.
-
NCIS: Dream Team Marathon
Through 10 pm | Join Gibbs & Co. for 12 straight hours of naval crime-solving, with a selection of episodes from the first 14 seasons. (View lineup.)
-
2018 Winter Olympics
U.S. alpine skier Ted Ligety competes for his third gold medal; additional primetime events include gold medal finals in short track, women’s skeleton and men’s ski jumping.
-
NBA All-Star Saturday Night
Players participate in a skills challenge, a three-point contest and a slam dunk contest, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (View rosters.)
-
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II
This installment explores our green seas, and sunlight’s positive effect on kelp forests, mangroves, prairies of seagrass and algae.
-
The Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride
Olivia and Mick (Melrose Place‘s Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett) host their extended family for the weekend; Mick’s sister decides to have an impromptu wedding at the Inn.
-
Falling Water
Tess’ sister begins to fall apart; Taka and Alex visit with the Shadowman’s family; Burton struggles to overcome his guilt.