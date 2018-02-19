On TV this President’s Day: It’s the beginning of the end for Star Wars Rebels, The Bachelor embarks on hometown dates and the Olympic ice dance competition comes to a close. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
Olympic Ice Dancing, Star Wars Rebels, Bachelor and More
-
Imposters Marathon
Through 6 pm | Now’s your chance to get hooked on this #PeakTV Treasure, about a beautiful grifter (Prison Break‘s Inbar Lavi) who is pursued by her three most recently duped spouses (including Suburgatory‘s Parker Young). (Get Season 2 premiere date.)
-
Roots Marathon
Through 2 am | The basic cabler airs the original 1977 miniseries in its entirety, followed by the 1988 made-for-TV movie Roots: The Gift (at midnight).
-
2018 Winter Olympics
Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani are among the medal contenders as the ice dance competition comes to a close.
-
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Zari gets trapped in a time loop, in which the Waverider blows up over and over again. (Watch “Stayin’ Alive” video; who received TVLine accolades?)
-
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
The remaining Houseguests vie for the Power of Veto, followed by the fourth elimination of the season. (Should Shannon Elizabeth have been evicted?)
-
The Bachelor
Arie goes on hometown dates with Kendall (in Los Angeles), Tia (in Arkansas), Becca K. (in Minnesota) and Lauren B. (in Virginia).
-
The Alienist
New information about the killer is revealed; Moore and Sara share an intimate moment; Kreizler turns to his old mentor for advice.
-
Star Wars Rebels
Midseason premiere (two episodes): The Ghost Crew infiltrates Imperial HQ as part of a last-ditch effort to save one of their own. (Get series finale date.)
-
Young Sheldon
Repeat to Revisit: Have you been reluctant to sample the just-renewed Big Bang Theory prequel? Here’s another chance to catch the series premiere.
-
American Dad
This episode is titled “The Census of the Lambs,” which signals either a Silence of the Lambs parody or a really boring half-hour about farm animal population.