What to Watch Tonight

Olympic Ice Dancing, Star Wars Rebels, Bachelor and More

  • Bravo
    Imposters Marathon

    Through 6 pm | Now’s your chance to get hooked on this #PeakTV Treasure, about a beautiful grifter (Prison Break‘s Inbar Lavi) who is pursued by her three most recently duped spouses (including Suburgatory‘s Parker Young). (Get Season 2 premiere date.)

  • Sundance TV
    Roots Marathon

    Through 2 am | The basic cabler airs the original 1977 miniseries in its entirety, followed by the 1988 made-for-TV movie Roots: The Gift (at midnight).

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani are among the medal contenders as the ice dance competition comes to a close.

  • The CW
    DC's Legends of Tomorrow

    Zari gets trapped in a time loop, in which the Waverider blows up over and over again. (Watch “Stayin’ Alive” video; who received TVLine accolades?)

  • CBS
    Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

    The remaining Houseguests vie for the Power of Veto, followed by the fourth elimination of the season. (Should Shannon Elizabeth have been evicted?)

  • ABC
    The Bachelor

    Arie goes on hometown dates with Kendall (in Los Angeles), Tia (in Arkansas), Becca K. (in Minnesota) and Lauren B. (in Virginia).

  • TNT
    The Alienist

    New information about the killer is revealed; Moore and Sara share an intimate moment; Kreizler turns to his old mentor for advice.

  • Disney XD
    Star Wars Rebels

    Midseason premiere (two episodes): The Ghost Crew infiltrates Imperial HQ as part of a last-ditch effort to save one of their own. (Get series finale date.)

  • CBS
    Young Sheldon

    Repeat to Revisit: Have you been reluctant to sample the just-renewed Big Bang Theory prequel? Here’s another chance to catch the series premiere.

  • TBS
    American Dad

    This episode is titled “The Census of the Lambs,” which signals either a Silence of the Lambs parody or a really boring half-hour about farm animal population.