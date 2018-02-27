Middle Child Turns 21, Tupac/Biggie Miniseries and More

On TV this Tuesday: The Middle celebrates the (21st) Year of Sue, This Is Us heads to Sin City and Josh Duhamel delves into the Unsolved murders of rap royalty. Here are 12 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
The Flash
Barry meets a powerful woman capable of helping him in his battle against DeVoe; Ralph no longer wants to be a hero. (Iris… the speedster?!)
Lethal Weapon
The team investigates after the city’s gun buy-back program is robbed; Riggs makes an unlikely friend.
NCIS
Serial killer Paul Triff (guest star French Stewart) is granted a 48-hour furlough in trade for intel on Gabriel Hicks. (Watch a sneak peek.)
The Middle
Frankie takes Sue out for her 21st birthday; Mike accompanies Brick to a Planet Nowhere convention; Axl and Hutch head to Kenny’s wedding.
Fresh Off the Boat
Eddie is unexpectedly awarded a spot in the honor society; Jessica goes for a ride-along in hopes of improving her cop dialogue.
Bull
The DA turns to Bull for help prosecuting a cop killer who avoided jail time by faking a schizophrenia diagnosis.
This Is Us
Toby and Kate head to Vegas for their bachelor/ette parties; Jack and Rebecca celebrate their anniversary. (Look who’s hosting SNL!)
LA to Vegas
As Captain Dave prepares to fight Captain Steve, Artem and Nichole collect bets ahead of the big brawl; Ronnie has a dental emergency.
The Mick
Chip and his friend lose a large sum of money after Mickey teaches them how to gamble; Jimmy becomes too invested in the soccer team’s success.
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.
Limited series premiere: This drama chronicles the two police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur (Straight Outta Compton‘s Marcc Rose) and Biggie Smalls (newcomer Wavyy Jonez), led by detectives Greg Kading (Las Vegas‘ Josh Duhamel) and Russell Poole (Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson); Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) co-stars.
Chicago Med
Manning and Halstead treat a teenager with a much older husband; Rhodes learns alarming information about his date. (#OneChicago couples, ranked!)
NCIS: New Orleans
Agent Isler turns to Pride for help with an off-the-books opoids theft investigation; Percy works undercover as a getaway driver.