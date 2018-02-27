What to Watch Tonight

Middle Child Turns 21, Tupac/Biggie Miniseries and More

  • The CW
    The Flash

    Barry meets a powerful woman capable of helping him in his battle against DeVoe; Ralph no longer wants to be a hero. (Iris… the speedster?!)

  • Fox
    Lethal Weapon

    The team investigates after the city’s gun buy-back program is robbed; Riggs makes an unlikely friend.

  • CBS
    NCIS

    Serial killer Paul Triff (guest star French Stewart) is granted a 48-hour furlough in trade for intel on Gabriel Hicks. (Watch a sneak peek.)

  • ABC
    The Middle

    Frankie takes Sue out for her 21st birthday; Mike accompanies Brick to a Planet Nowhere convention; Axl and Hutch head to Kenny’s wedding.

  • ABC
    Fresh Off the Boat

    Eddie is unexpectedly awarded a spot in the honor society; Jessica goes for a ride-along in hopes of improving her cop dialogue.

  • CBS
    Bull

    The DA turns to Bull for help prosecuting a cop killer who avoided jail time by faking a schizophrenia diagnosis.

  • NBC
    This Is Us

    Toby and Kate head to Vegas for their bachelor/ette parties; Jack and Rebecca celebrate their anniversary. (Look who’s hosting SNL!)

  • Fox
    LA to Vegas

    As Captain Dave prepares to fight Captain Steve, Artem and Nichole collect bets ahead of the big brawl; Ronnie has a dental emergency.

  • Fox
    The Mick

    Chip and his friend lose a large sum of money after Mickey teaches them how to gamble; Jimmy becomes too invested in the soccer team’s success.

  • USA Network
    Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

    Limited series premiere: This drama chronicles the two police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur (Straight Outta Compton‘s Marcc Rose) and Biggie Smalls (newcomer Wavyy Jonez), led by detectives Greg Kading (Las Vegas‘ Josh Duhamel) and Russell Poole (Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson); Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) co-stars.

  • NBC
    Chicago Med

    Manning and Halstead treat a teenager with a much older husband; Rhodes learns alarming information about his date. (#OneChicago couples, ranked!)

  • CBS
    NCIS: New Orleans

    Agent Isler turns to Pride for help with an off-the-books opoids theft investigation; Percy works undercover as a getaway driver.