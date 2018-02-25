On TV this Sunday: The Walking Dead says goodbye to Carl, the Celebrity Big Brother winner is revealed, the PyeongChang Olympics come to a close and Shark Tank reels in its ninth season. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar:
Walking Dead Returns, Olympics Closing Ceremony and More
Fear Factor
Season 9 premiere: Ludacris challenges four new teams to conquer their worst “get the hell out” fears — whatever that means.
2018 Winter Olympics
Winter Games over! The closing ceremonies take place from PyeongChang Olympic Stadium. (Already watch the online livestream? Read our recap.)
The Bachelor: The Women Tell All
Two hours: Eighteen bachelorettes — including Krystal, Bekah M. and Tia — gather to discuss their experience pursuing Arie.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Season 1 finale (two hours): It all comes down to this! Ariadna Gutierrez, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Mark McGrath, Omarosa Manigault-Newman and Ross Mathews remain, but only one of them can walk away victorious. (Who will win? Who should win?)
Victoria
Season 2 finale (90 minutes): Albert tries to recapture the Christmastime magic of his youth; Victoria comes under threat. (Get renewal status.)
The Walking Dead
Season 8B premiere (83 minutes): Rick faces new difficulties in the wake of, well, you know… (Is Carl’s death a mistake? Is Maggie next?! Plus, the 30 saddest deaths overall.)
Homeland
Carrie comes to a disturbing realization; Keane and Wellington have a disagreement. (Fall behind? Read Episode 2 recap.)
Ash vs Evil Dead
Season 3 premiere: Ash isn’t out of the woods just yet! Almost immediately after things calm down, an evil force returns with a target near and dear to him.
Shark Tank
Season 9 finale: Pitches include men’s swimwear, an improvement to a beauty trend and a guilt-free solution to eating pasta.
A.P. Bio
Sneak preview No. 2: Jack gets thrown in “teacher jail” after leaving his class unattended; Niecy Nash (Claws) guest-stars.