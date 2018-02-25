What to Watch Tonight

Walking Dead Returns, Olympics Closing Ceremony and More

  • MTV
    Fear Factor

    Season 9 premiere: Ludacris challenges four new teams to conquer their worst “get the hell out” fears — whatever that means.

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Winter Games over! The closing ceremonies take place from PyeongChang Olympic Stadium. (Already watch the online livestream? Read our recap.)

  • ABC
    The Bachelor: The Women Tell All

    Two hours: Eighteen bachelorettes — including Krystal, Bekah M. and Tia — gather to discuss their experience pursuing Arie.

  • CBS
    Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

    Season 1 finale (two hours): It all comes down to this! Ariadna Gutierrez, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Mark McGrath, Omarosa Manigault-Newman and Ross Mathews remain, but only one of them can walk away victorious. (Who will win? Who should win?)

  • PBS
    Victoria

    Season 2 finale (90 minutes): Albert tries to recapture the Christmastime magic of his youth; Victoria comes under threat. (Get renewal status.)

  • AMC
    The Walking Dead

    Season 8B premiere (83 minutes): Rick faces new difficulties in the wake of, well, you know… (Is Carl’s death a mistake? Is Maggie next?! Plus, the 30 saddest deaths overall.)

  • Showtime
    Homeland

    Carrie comes to a disturbing realization; Keane and Wellington have a disagreement. (Fall behind? Read Episode 2 recap.)

  • Starz
    Ash vs Evil Dead

    Season 3 premiere: Ash isn’t out of the woods just yet! Almost immediately after things calm down, an evil force returns with a target near and dear to him.

  • ABC
    Shark Tank

    Season 9 finale: Pitches include men’s swimwear, an improvement to a beauty trend and a guilt-free solution to eating pasta.

  • NBC
    A.P. Bio

    Sneak preview No. 2: Jack gets thrown in “teacher jail” after leaving his class unattended; Niecy Nash (Claws) guest-stars.