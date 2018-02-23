What to Watch Tonight

Seven Seconds With Regina King, The Tick Returns and More

  • Netflix
    Seven Seconds

    Series premiere (all 10 episodes): From The Killing‘s Veena Sud comes this drama that finds a northeastern city up in arms after a white cop accidentally hits and critically injures a black teen; Regina King (American Crime), Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Michael Mosley (Ozark), David Lyons (ER) and Raul Castillo (Looking) co-star.

  • Amazon
    Thunderbirds Are Go

    Season 4 premiere (all 13 episodes): The Tracy Brothers work to stop The Hood and The Mechanic, who are once again at large; Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and David Tennant (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) guest-voice.

  • Amazon
    The Tick

    Season 1B premiere (six episodes): The Tick and Arthur round up the gang to conquer new evils that threaten the city. (Watch trailer; get renewal status.)

  • Netflix
    Ugly Delicious

    Docuseries premiere (all eight episodes): Renowned chef David Chang travels the world, using food to break cultural barriers.

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Canadian teammates Mark McMorris and Max Parrot compete in the snowboard big air; two-time Olympic champion Sani Davis competes in speed skating.

  • CBS
    Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

    It’s the third-to-last episode of the season — and only five “celebrities” will remain following a double elimination.

  • BBC America
    The Graham Norton Show

    Guests include Will & Grace‘s Debra Messing and Eric McCormack and Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan.

  • Cinemax
    Strike Back

    Section 20 attempts to rescue Mac and Dr. Markov from a remote Magyar Ultra survivalist camp outside of Budapest.

  • HBO
    High Maintenance

    The Guy lets Abdullah, a potential partner, take over his weed route so he can enjoy some much-needed time off. (Psst… hear the good news?)

  • HBO
    2 Dope Queens

    Season 1 finaleOrange Is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba joins Phoebe and Jessica to discuss their nerdy obsessions. (Not yet renewed.)