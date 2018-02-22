Nashville Takes a Break, Bachelor Winter Games Over and More

On TV this Thursday: Nashville goes on hiatus, the Bachelor Winter Games come to a close and RuPaul pulls double duty. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
2018 Winter Olympics
The figure skating competition concludes, as Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen represent the U.S. in the ladies’ free skate; additional events include snowboarding and short track.
The Bachelor Winter Games
Season 1 finale (three mind-numbing hours): The Olympics-time filler comes to a close, followed by a “World Tells All” 😐 reunion special at 10 pm.
Gotham
Repeat to Revisit: In the fall finale, Carmine Falcone complicates matters for Gordon, Sophia and Penguin, while a “familiar smile” resurfaces. (Watch midseason trailer.)
The Big Bang Theory
Repeat to Revisit: Sheldon and Wil Wheaton compete to be the new Professor Proton; Bob Newhart returns as Arthur Jeffries. (Special guest star alert!)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The remaining queens are tasked with designing wearable soup cans inspired by artist Andy Warhol; Kimmy Schmidt‘s Titus Burgess and Pretty Little Liars‘ Shay Mitchell serve as guest judges. Then…
Project Runway All Stars
RuPaul and Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson guest-judge an avant garde runway challenge.
Nashville
Midseason finale (66 minutes): Avery reaches a decision; Daphne auditions for a singing competition; Scarlett invites Sean to see live music. (Return date TBA.)
Top Chef
The remaining chefs receive surprise visitors from home, resulting in an emotional elimination challenge.
Lip Sync Battle
Academy Award winner Kathy Bates faces off against (former) Disjointed costar Tone Bell.
Portlandia
Sandra discovers that it’s possible to have it all; Jamie’s coworkers help her overcome a cold; Fred and Carrie prepare themselves for a natural disaster.