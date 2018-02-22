What to Watch Tonight

Nashville Takes a Break, Bachelor Winter Games Over and More

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    The figure skating competition concludes, as Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen represent the U.S. in the ladies’ free skate; additional events include snowboarding and short track.

  • ABC
    The Bachelor Winter Games

    Season 1 finale (three mind-numbing hours): The Olympics-time filler comes to a close, followed by a “World Tells All” 😐 reunion special at 10 pm.

  • Fox
    Gotham

    Repeat to Revisit: In the fall finale, Carmine Falcone complicates matters for Gordon, Sophia and Penguin, while a “familiar smile” resurfaces. (Watch midseason trailer.)

  • CBS
    The Big Bang Theory

    Repeat to Revisit: Sheldon and Wil Wheaton compete to be the new Professor Proton; Bob Newhart returns as Arthur Jeffries. (Special guest star alert!)

  • VH1
    RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

    The remaining queens are tasked with designing wearable soup cans inspired by artist Andy Warhol; Kimmy Schmidt‘s Titus Burgess and Pretty Little Liars‘ Shay Mitchell serve as guest judges. Then…

  • Lifetime
    Project Runway All Stars

    RuPaul and Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson guest-judge an avant garde runway challenge.

  • CMT
    Nashville

    Midseason finale (66 minutes): Avery reaches a decision; Daphne auditions for a singing competition; Scarlett invites Sean to see live music. (Return date TBA.)

  • Bravo
    Top Chef

    The remaining chefs receive surprise visitors from home, resulting in an emotional elimination challenge.

  • Paramount Network
    Lip Sync Battle

    Academy Award winner Kathy Bates faces off against (former) Disjointed costar Tone Bell.

  • IFC
    Portlandia

    Sandra discovers that it’s possible to have it all; Jamie’s coworkers help her overcome a cold; Fred and Carrie prepare themselves for a natural disaster.