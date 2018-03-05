On TV this Monday: The Bachelor chooses the (alleged) love of his love, Star Wars Rebels comes to an end and Lucifer‘s search for Cain’s brother takes a twist. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
The Bachelor Finale, Star Wars Rebels Ends and More
-
-
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Damien and Nora Darhrk take Ray hostage and put him to work on fixing the Fire Totem. (Fall behind? Read Episode 12 recap.)
-
Lucifer
Lucifer comes up with a plan involving Cain’s brother Abel, who is now… (get scoop!); Chloe puts her life at risk to help an innocent victim.
-
The Alienist
Moore and Kreizler follow a lead; Sara confronts her past; Byrnes and Connor work against the team.
-
iZombie
Liv consumes the brains of a despised dowager to determine which of her disgruntled servants was responsible for her death. (View photos.)
-
The Resident
Conrad deals with an overly aggressive group of attending physicians; Nic turns to Devon for help.
-
Star Wars Rebels
Series finale (60 minutes): Thrawn returns in an attempt to stop Ezra’s team from freeing Lothal; Ezra surrenders and confronts a greater evil.
-
Good Girls
Beth, Ruby and Annie struggle to come up with the money needed to repay the gang; Annie’s custody battle takes an unexpected turn. (What did you think of the series premiere?)
-
Scorpion
The team is taken hostage after they accidentally crash a bank robbery; Sylvester’s feelings for Florence intensify.
-
UnREAL
Chet gives Serena a few pointers on how to become the woman that all men want to marry; Quinn makes a connection with one of the contestants. (Thoughts on the Season 3 premiere?)