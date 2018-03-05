What to Watch Tonight

The Bachelor Finale, Star Wars Rebels Ends and More

  • ABC
    The Bachelor

    Season 22 finale (three hours): Arie takes Becca and Lauren to meet his family ahead of their final dates; an unexpected twist changes everything. (Does he pick the alpaca?)

  • The CW
    DC's Legends of Tomorrow

    Damien and Nora Darhrk take Ray hostage and put him to work on fixing the Fire Totem. (Fall behind? Read Episode 12 recap.)

  • Fox
    Lucifer

    Lucifer comes up with a plan involving Cain’s brother Abel, who is now… (get scoop!); Chloe puts her life at risk to help an innocent victim.

  • TNT
    The Alienist

    Moore and Kreizler follow a lead; Sara confronts her past; Byrnes and Connor work against the team.

  • The CW
    iZombie

    Liv consumes the brains of a despised dowager to determine which of her disgruntled servants was responsible for her death. (View photos.)

  • Fox
    The Resident

    Conrad deals with an overly aggressive group of attending physicians; Nic turns to Devon for help.

  • Disney XD
    Star Wars Rebels

    Series finale (60 minutes): Thrawn returns in an attempt to stop Ezra’s team from freeing Lothal; Ezra surrenders and confronts a greater evil.

  • NBC
    Good Girls

    Beth, Ruby and Annie struggle to come up with the money needed to repay the gang; Annie’s custody battle takes an unexpected turn. (What did you think of the series premiere?)

  • CBS
    Scorpion

    The team is taken hostage after they accidentally crash a bank robbery; Sylvester’s feelings for Florence intensify.

  • Lifetime
    UnREAL

    Chet gives Serena a few pointers on how to become the woman that all men want to marry; Quinn makes a connection with one of the contestants. (Thoughts on the Season 3 premiere?)