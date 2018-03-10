What to Watch Tonight

Sterling K. Brown Hosts SNL, Falling Water Finale and More

  • HBO
    Sesame Street

    Elmo helps Zoe find the right playdate for her pet rock named — wait for it! — Rocco.

  • WGN America
    M*A*S*H: The Best of Major Winchester Marathon

    Through 11 pm | This two-day salute to the late David Ogden Stiers continues, with more classic episodes featuring Major Charles Emerson Winchester III.

  • Lifetime
    Stalked by a Reality Star

    In this TV-movie, a handsome reality-TV star (Days of Our Lives‘ Robert Scott Wilson) becomes obsessed with a young fan he meets at a party.

  • Hallmark
    Love, Once and Always

    A woman (12 Monkeys‘ Amanda Schull) fights to save a historic mansion, which is about to be torn down by (of course) her childhood sweetheart (Baby Daddy‘s Peter Porte).

  • BBC America
    Planet Earth: Blue Planet II - The Making Of

    60 minutes: This special goes behind the cameras, showing viewers what it took for the crew to put together this groundbreaking docuseries.

  • USA Network
    Falling Water

    Season 2 finale: Taka and Alex interrogate Shadowman; Tess learns the truth about her mother’s history with Bennett’s buyer. (Not yet renewed.)

  • NBC
    Saturday Night Live

    This calls for a Big Three chant! This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown hosts, with musical guest James Bay. (Which SNL vet is returning to host next week?)