Sterling K. Brown Hosts SNL, Falling Water Finale and More

On TV this Saturday: Sterling K. Brown makes his SNL hosting debut, Falling Water wraps its second season and BBC America goes behind the scenes of Blue Planet II. Here are seven programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
Sesame Street
Elmo helps Zoe find the right playdate for her pet rock named — wait for it! — Rocco.
M*A*S*H: The Best of Major Winchester Marathon
Through 11 pm | This two-day salute to the late David Ogden Stiers continues, with more classic episodes featuring Major Charles Emerson Winchester III.
Stalked by a Reality Star
In this TV-movie, a handsome reality-TV star (Days of Our Lives‘ Robert Scott Wilson) becomes obsessed with a young fan he meets at a party.
Love, Once and Always
A woman (12 Monkeys‘ Amanda Schull) fights to save a historic mansion, which is about to be torn down by (of course) her childhood sweetheart (Baby Daddy‘s Peter Porte).
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II - The Making Of
60 minutes: This special goes behind the cameras, showing viewers what it took for the crew to put together this groundbreaking docuseries.
Falling Water
Season 2 finale: Taka and Alex interrogate Shadowman; Tess learns the truth about her mother’s history with Bennett’s buyer. (Not yet renewed.)
Saturday Night Live
This calls for a Big Three chant! This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown hosts, with musical guest James Bay. (Which SNL vet is returning to host next week?)