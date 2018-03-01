Scandal/HTGAWM Crossover, Atlanta Returns and More

What to Watch Tonight

  • Fox
    Gotham

    Gordon is called to the scene after The Toy Maker is hired to kill a doctor; a new Ivy (Frequency‘s Peyton List) makes her debut. (Read previewwatch trailer.)

  • ABC
    Grey's Anatomy

    Ben and fellow Station 19 firefighter Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) rush to Grey Sloan two boys injured in a house fire. (Watch Station 19 trailer.)

  • The CW
    Supernatural

    Jack and Mary find an ally in Bobby Singer after managing to escape Michael’s clutches; Sam, Dean and Castiel continue to look for a way to open the breach.

  • CBS
    The Big Bang Theory

    Bernadette gets anxious when she doesn’t go into labor on her due date; Howard learns that Bernie already has her heart set on a baby name. (Read preview.)

  • NBC
    Superstore

    Jonah helps Amy get her hands on a hot new video game; Glenn and Sandra stand up to customers — and immediately come to regret it.

  • NBC
    A.P. Bio

    Two episodes: First up, Jack gets into a dispute with the student council president. Then at 9:30 pm, Jack concocts a new revenge scheme.

  • CBS
    Young Sheldon

    Mary takes a job as Pastor Jeff’s secretary, leaving Sheldon and Missy home alone for the first time in their lives.

  • The CW
    Arrow

    Oliver, Diggle and Felicity disagree with Dinah, Curtis and Rene about how to best handle Black Siren.

  • ABC
    Scandal/HTGAWM Crossover

    Crossover alert! (two hours): Annalise Keating turns to Olivia Pope for help fast-tracking a class action suit to the Supreme Court. (Read previewview photos.)

  • USA Network
    American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja

    Series premiere: The first qualifying episode features Ninja superstars Meagan Martin and Flip Rodriguez.

  • Fox
    Showtime at the Apollo

    Series premiere: Talents compete in hopes of winning over the crowd; Pitbull and Fifth Harmony perform; Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton host.

  • CBS
    Mom

    Jill returns from her wellness retreat a changed woman… who refuses to pay for lunch; Christy receives disappointing news.

  • NBC
    Will & Grace

    Grace discovers that she’s been involved with three men (The Flash‘s Matt Letscher, Champions‘ Andy Favreau and Spin City‘s Barry Bostwick) from the same family; Will and Karen produce their own telenovela… sort of; Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) guest-stars.

  • CBS
    Life in Pieces

    Matt struggles to get Greg to his job interview on time; Tyler eavesdrops on a therapy session between Clementine and Joan. (Get scoop!)

  • NBC
    Chicago Fire

    Boden signs Casey and Severide up for a day-in-the-life photo spread after their heroic rescue makes the front page of the newspaper. (Watch sneak peek.)

  • CBS
    S.W.A.T.

    Plank discovers Hondo and Jessica’s secret relationship; the team finds itself at the center of a citywide immigration debate.

  • FX
    Atlanta

    Season 2 (aka Robbin’ Season) premiere (40 minutes): “The arrival of ‘Robbin’ Season’ creates a different feel in the city” — and that’s all we know.