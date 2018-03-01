On TV this Thursday: Olivia Pope crosses paths with Annalise Keating, Gotham sprouts a new Ivy and Atlanta returns for Robbin’ Season. Here are 17 programs to keep on your radar:
Scandal/HTGAWM Crossover, Atlanta Returns and More
Gotham
Gordon is called to the scene after The Toy Maker is hired to kill a doctor; a new Ivy (Frequency‘s Peyton List) makes her debut. (Read preview; watch trailer.)
Grey's Anatomy
Ben and fellow Station 19 firefighter Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) rush to Grey Sloan two boys injured in a house fire. (Watch Station 19 trailer.)
Supernatural
Jack and Mary find an ally in Bobby Singer after managing to escape Michael’s clutches; Sam, Dean and Castiel continue to look for a way to open the breach.
The Big Bang Theory
Bernadette gets anxious when she doesn’t go into labor on her due date; Howard learns that Bernie already has her heart set on a baby name. (Read preview.)
Superstore
Jonah helps Amy get her hands on a hot new video game; Glenn and Sandra stand up to customers — and immediately come to regret it.
A.P. Bio
Two episodes: First up, Jack gets into a dispute with the student council president. Then at 9:30 pm, Jack concocts a new revenge scheme.
Young Sheldon
Mary takes a job as Pastor Jeff’s secretary, leaving Sheldon and Missy home alone for the first time in their lives.
Arrow
Oliver, Diggle and Felicity disagree with Dinah, Curtis and Rene about how to best handle Black Siren.
Scandal/HTGAWM Crossover
Crossover alert! (two hours): Annalise Keating turns to Olivia Pope for help fast-tracking a class action suit to the Supreme Court. (Read preview; view photos.)
American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja
Series premiere: The first qualifying episode features Ninja superstars Meagan Martin and Flip Rodriguez.
Showtime at the Apollo
Series premiere: Talents compete in hopes of winning over the crowd; Pitbull and Fifth Harmony perform; Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton host.
Mom
Jill returns from her wellness retreat a changed woman… who refuses to pay for lunch; Christy receives disappointing news.
Will & Grace
Grace discovers that she’s been involved with three men (The Flash‘s Matt Letscher, Champions‘ Andy Favreau and Spin City‘s Barry Bostwick) from the same family; Will and Karen produce their own telenovela… sort of; Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) guest-stars.
Life in Pieces
Matt struggles to get Greg to his job interview on time; Tyler eavesdrops on a therapy session between Clementine and Joan. (Get scoop!)
Chicago Fire
Boden signs Casey and Severide up for a day-in-the-life photo spread after their heroic rescue makes the front page of the newspaper. (Watch sneak peek.)
S.W.A.T.
Plank discovers Hondo and Jessica’s secret relationship; the team finds itself at the center of a citywide immigration debate.
Atlanta
Season 2 (aka Robbin’ Season) premiere (40 minutes): “The arrival of ‘Robbin’ Season’ creates a different feel in the city” — and that’s all we know.