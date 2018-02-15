On TV this Thursday: The Roseanne cast previews Season 10, Kristin Chenoweth helps judge RuPaul’s Match Game challenge and Nashville‘s Gunnar reflects on a recent hookup. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar:
Roseanne Special, RuPaul's Match Game Spoof and More
-
2018 Winter Olympics
Primetime events include figure skating (men’s short program); snowboarding (women’s snowboard cross gold medal final); skeleton (men’s gold medal final runs); freestyle skiing (women’s aerials); cross-country skiing (women’s 10km gold medal final).
-
The Bachelor Winter Games
The participants try their hand at speed skating; one couple embarks on a tubing date; Chris Harrison makes an announcement.
-
Beyond
Holden struggles to comprehend what’s happening to him and the Realm; Jeff unearths information on Edgar’s connection to Holden.
-
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The remaining queens impersonate celebrities in their very own version of Match Game called — wait for it! — Snatch Game; Kristin Chenoweth and Nicole Byer guest-judge.
-
Nashville
Daphne and Jake perform at school; Deacon and Jessie encounter Brad; Gunnar mulls his “relationship” with Alannah; Avery pays Juliette a visit.
-
Top Chef
The five finalists head to Telluride, where they are tasked with making a dish incorporating sarsaparilla.
-
The Big Bang Theory
Repeat to Revisit: Relive Sheldon’s marriage proposal to Amy in the Season 11 premiere. (Is the end near?)
-
20/20: Roseanne - The Return
Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke preview the upcoming revival and share memories from the original 1988-1997 run. (Isn’t Dan dead?! View Season 10 photos.)
-
Lip Sync Battle
It’s a family affair, as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball takes on his father LaVar Ball.
-
Portlandia
Doug and Claire decide to have an open relationship; Shannon receives help parallel parking; the mayor awaits the arrival of a helicopter.