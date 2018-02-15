What to Watch Tonight

Roseanne Special, RuPaul's Match Game Spoof and More

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Primetime events include figure skating (men’s short program); snowboarding (women’s snowboard cross gold medal final); skeleton (men’s gold medal final runs); freestyle skiing (women’s aerials); cross-country skiing (women’s 10km gold medal final).

  • ABC
    The Bachelor Winter Games

    The participants try their hand at speed skating; one couple embarks on a tubing date; Chris Harrison makes an announcement.

  • Freeform
    Beyond

    Holden struggles to comprehend what’s happening to him and the Realm; Jeff unearths information on Edgar’s connection to Holden.

  • VH1
    RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

    The remaining queens impersonate celebrities in their very own version of Match Game called — wait for it! — Snatch Game; Kristin Chenoweth and Nicole Byer guest-judge.

  • CMT
    Nashville

    Daphne and Jake perform at school; Deacon and Jessie encounter Brad; Gunnar mulls his “relationship” with Alannah; Avery pays Juliette a visit.

  • Bravo
    Top Chef

    The five finalists head to Telluride, where they are tasked with making a dish incorporating sarsaparilla.

  • CBS
    The Big Bang Theory

    Repeat to Revisit: Relive Sheldon’s marriage proposal to Amy in the Season 11 premiere. (Is the end near?)

  • ABC
    20/20: Roseanne - The Return

    Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke preview the upcoming revival and share memories from the original 1988-1997 run. (Isn’t Dan dead?! View Season 10 photos.)

  • Paramount Network
    Lip Sync Battle

    It’s a family affair, as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball takes on his father LaVar Ball.

  • IFC
    Portlandia

    Doug and Claire decide to have an open relationship; Shannon receives help parallel parking; the mayor awaits the arrival of a helicopter.