Kevin's Reaper Reunion, The Detour Goes Fishin' and More

On TV this Tuesday: Reaper returns by way of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Lindsey Vonn goes for her second Olympic gold and The Detour goes fishing. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
The Frankenstein Chronicles
Stateside premiere (all 12 episodes): This reimagining of the Mary Shelley classic stars Games of Thrones‘ Sean Bean as a police officer who discovers a corpse made up of body parts from eight missing children.
2018 Winter Olympics
Lindsey Vonn goes for her second downhill gold following her triumph in the 2010 Vancouver Games; Bradie Tennell represents the U.S. in the ladies’ short program.
The Bachelor Winter Games
Mum’s the word regarding the second-to-last episode of this low-rated extension of the Bachelor franchise (which concludes its run on Thursday).
The Haves and the Have Nots
Justin tries to convince Jeffrey of his love; Candace and Benny struggle to keep their relationship alive.
Bellevue
Annie is convinced that Jessie’s case is linked to the one her father couldn’t solve years prior after the Riddler presents her with more information.
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Reaper “revival” alert! Bret Harrison and Tyler Labine reprise their roles as Sam and Sock from the CW cult classic during an encounter with Kevin and Kristin. (Read preview.)
Baskets
Bakersfield gets a frozen yogurt machine, you guys. A yogurt machine! Called “The Frobot”! (Make of that what you will.)
Drunk History
This episode features a tribute to Suffragettes who fought for their rights… using jujitsu.
Another Period
Garfield attempts to assert his authority as the new head butler; Lilian and Beatrice crash Celery Savoy’s masquerade ball.
The Detour
Nate heads to work on an Alaskan fishing boat for seven months, separating him from Robin and the kids.