What to Watch Tonight

Kevin's Reaper Reunion, The Detour Goes Fishin' and More

  • Netflix
    The Frankenstein Chronicles

    Stateside premiere (all 12 episodes): This reimagining of the Mary Shelley classic stars Games of Thrones‘ Sean Bean as a police officer who discovers a corpse made up of body parts from eight missing children.

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Lindsey Vonn goes for her second downhill gold following her triumph in the 2010 Vancouver Games; Bradie Tennell represents the U.S. in the ladies’ short program.

  • ABC
    The Bachelor Winter Games

    Mum’s the word regarding the second-to-last episode of this low-rated extension of the Bachelor franchise (which concludes its run on Thursday).

  • OWN
    The Haves and the Have Nots

    Justin tries to convince Jeffrey of his love; Candace and Benny struggle to keep their relationship alive.

  • WGN America
    Bellevue

    Annie is convinced that Jessie’s case is linked to the one her father couldn’t solve years prior after the Riddler presents her with more information.

  • ABC
    Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

    Reaper “revival” alert! Bret Harrison and Tyler Labine reprise their roles as Sam and Sock from the CW cult classic during an encounter with Kevin and Kristin. (Read preview.)

  • FX
    Baskets

    Bakersfield gets a frozen yogurt machine, you guys. A yogurt machine! Called “The Frobot”! (Make of that what you will.)

  • Comedy Central
    Drunk History

    This episode features a tribute to Suffragettes who fought for their rights… using jujitsu.

  • Comedy Central
    Another Period

    Garfield attempts to assert his authority as the new head butler; Lilian and Beatrice crash Celery Savoy’s masquerade ball.

  • TBS
    The Detour

    Nate heads to work on an Alaskan fishing boat for seven months, separating him from Robin and the kids.