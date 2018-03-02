What to Watch Tonight

Once's End Begins, a Blindspot Return, Eva on Jane and More

  • Fox
    MasterChef Junior

    Season 6 premiere (two hours): As 40 junior chefs come to L.A. to compete, the girls are tasked with preparing a medium-rare filet mignon, while the lads must craft the perfect chicken dish.

  • NBC
    Blindspot

    Nas (Archie Panjabi) pays the team a surprise visit, and asks for their help investigating a dangerous piece of technology stolen from the NSA.

  • CBS
    MacGyver

    Mac, Leanna, Riley and Bozer pose as recently married couples to procure intel from the recently married son of a Serbian war criminal. Charlotte McKinney (Carl’s Jr.) guest-stars.

  • ABC
    Once Upon a Time

    It’s the beginning of the end! Robin pursues a risky relationship with Mother Gothel (watch a sneak peek and get scoop), while in Hyperion Heights, Roni and Kelly make a deal with Eloise to save Lucy. (Who is returning before the finale?)

  • CBS
    Hawaii Five-0

    Tani and Junior go undercover at a private school after the headmaster is murdered (get scoop); Adam is abducted and forced to produce a massive sum of money.

  • The CW
    Jane the Virgin

    Jane is reunited with former professor Jonathan Chavez (Criminal Minds‘ Adam Rodriguez); Rogelio courts the Eva Longoria to star in the Passion of Santos remake. (View photos.)

  • ABC
    Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

    The team attempts to rewrite humanity’s fate, unaware of the effect it will have an agent’s life; Dove Cameron (Descendants) guest-stars. (Watch sneak peek.)

  • NBC
    Taken

    Santana is forced to confront her past after a foreign diplomat with ties to a sex trafficking ring is kidnapped.

  • CBS
    Blue Bloods

    Danny contemplates a new career path; Nicky tries to avoid getting the family involved after she is sexually harassed by her boss.

  • HBO
    Real Time With Bill Maher

    Guests include Stoneman Douglas survivors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, historian Jon Meacham and author Amy Chua.