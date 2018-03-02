Once's End Begins, a Blindspot Return, Eva on Jane and More

On TV this Friday: It’s the beginning of Once Upon a Time‘s final stretch, Archie Panjabi is back on Blindspot and Eva Longoria plays herself on Jane the Virgin. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
MasterChef Junior
Season 6 premiere (two hours): As 40 junior chefs come to L.A. to compete, the girls are tasked with preparing a medium-rare filet mignon, while the lads must craft the perfect chicken dish.
Blindspot
Nas (Archie Panjabi) pays the team a surprise visit, and asks for their help investigating a dangerous piece of technology stolen from the NSA.
MacGyver
Mac, Leanna, Riley and Bozer pose as recently married couples to procure intel from the recently married son of a Serbian war criminal. Charlotte McKinney (Carl’s Jr.) guest-stars.
Once Upon a Time
It’s the beginning of the end! Robin pursues a risky relationship with Mother Gothel (watch a sneak peek and get scoop), while in Hyperion Heights, Roni and Kelly make a deal with Eloise to save Lucy. (Who is returning before the finale?)
Hawaii Five-0
Tani and Junior go undercover at a private school after the headmaster is murdered (get scoop); Adam is abducted and forced to produce a massive sum of money.
Jane the Virgin
Jane is reunited with former professor Jonathan Chavez (Criminal Minds‘ Adam Rodriguez); Rogelio courts the Eva Longoria to star in the Passion of Santos remake. (View photos.)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
The team attempts to rewrite humanity’s fate, unaware of the effect it will have an agent’s life; Dove Cameron (Descendants) guest-stars. (Watch sneak peek.)
Taken
Santana is forced to confront her past after a foreign diplomat with ties to a sex trafficking ring is kidnapped.
Blue Bloods
Danny contemplates a new career path; Nicky tries to avoid getting the family involved after she is sexually harassed by her boss.
Real Time With Bill Maher
Guests include Stoneman Douglas survivors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, historian Jon Meacham and author Amy Chua.