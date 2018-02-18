What to Watch Tonight

NBA All-Star Game, John Oliver Returns and More

  • Netflix
    The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

    Series premiere: The Community grad returns to his Soup roots with this weekly, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe; guests include former costars Alison Brie and Jim Rash, plus Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Paul Reiser (Stranger Things) and Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House). (Read recap.)

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Figure skating siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani represent the U.S. in the ice dance competition; gold medal finals include women’s speed skating and men’s cross-country skiing.

  • BBC America
    The EE British Academy Film Awards

    This ceremony, held at Royal Albert Hall in London, honors the best British and international contributions to film; Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) hosts.

  • Starz
    Counterpart

    Howard discovers another side of Emily, as the pair investigate a mysterious drop site.

  • Showtime
    Our Cartoon President

    Trump tries to undo all of Obama’s accomplishments; Stephen Miller strikes up an unlikely bromance with Jared Kushner. (Read premiere recap.)

  • TNT
    NBA All-Star Game

    It’s Team LeBron James vs. Team Stephen Curry, as the best in basketball show off their skills from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (View rosters.)

  • Showtime
    Homeland

    Carrie makes a discovery; Wellington works to protect Keane. (What did you think of the Season 7 premiere? Read recap.)

  • Hallmark
    When Calls the Heart

    Season 5 premiere: Elizabeth’s sister pays Hope Valley a visit; Lee serves as acting sheriff; Abigail and Bill testify in Gowen’s trial.

  • HBO
    Here and Now

    Ramon and Shokrani explore a potential link between “11:11” and a photograph in the doctor’s office; Ashley and Kristen get themselves into trouble.

  • HBO
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

    Season 5 premiere: Will this be the year that Oliver proves once and for all that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are actually just one person? Fingers crossed!