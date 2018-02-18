On TV this Sunday: The NBA’s best players face off, Joel McHale debuts his twice-titular Netflix show and John Oliver returns for Season 5 of Last Week Tonight. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
NBA All-Star Game, John Oliver Returns and More
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale
Series premiere: The Community grad returns to his Soup roots with this weekly, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe; guests include former costars Alison Brie and Jim Rash, plus Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Paul Reiser (Stranger Things) and Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House). (Read recap.)
2018 Winter Olympics
Figure skating siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani represent the U.S. in the ice dance competition; gold medal finals include women’s speed skating and men’s cross-country skiing.
The EE British Academy Film Awards
This ceremony, held at Royal Albert Hall in London, honors the best British and international contributions to film; Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) hosts.
Counterpart
Howard discovers another side of Emily, as the pair investigate a mysterious drop site.
Our Cartoon President
Trump tries to undo all of Obama’s accomplishments; Stephen Miller strikes up an unlikely bromance with Jared Kushner. (Read premiere recap.)
NBA All-Star Game
It’s Team LeBron James vs. Team Stephen Curry, as the best in basketball show off their skills from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (View rosters.)
Homeland
Carrie makes a discovery; Wellington works to protect Keane. (What did you think of the Season 7 premiere? Read recap.)
When Calls the Heart
Season 5 premiere: Elizabeth’s sister pays Hope Valley a visit; Lee serves as acting sheriff; Abigail and Bill testify in Gowen’s trial.
Here and Now
Ramon and Shokrani explore a potential link between “11:11” and a photograph in the doctor’s office; Ashley and Kristen get themselves into trouble.
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Season 5 premiere: Will this be the year that Oliver proves once and for all that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are actually just one person? Fingers crossed!