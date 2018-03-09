On TV this Friday: The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. reach a Marvel-ous milestone, Dynasty lathers up a new night and Netflix closes the book on Love. Here are 11 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
Love Ends, S.H.I.E.L.D. No. 100, Dynasty's New Night and More
Love
Final season premiere (all 12 episodes): As this #PeakTV Treasure comes to a close, Gus and Mickey try to embrace full-blown coupledom. Will they get their happily ever after? (Watch trailer.)
Sneaky Pete
Season 2 premiere (all 10 episodes): Marius is forced to extend his con after two goons show up claiming that the real Pete’s mother (Twin Peaks‘ Jane Adams) stole $11 million from their mysterious employer. (Read Memories From the Set with Margo Martindale.)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
Dave sits down with human rights advocate and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.
M*A*S*H: The Best of Major Winchester Marathon
Through midnight, then resumes Saturday at 1 pm | The basic cabler pays tribute to the late David Ogden Stiers, who died on March 3 after a battle with bladder cancer.
Dynasty
New time slot alert! Fallon suspects the Colbys are up to no good; Steven tries to help Sammy Jo; Cristal attempts to move past an impulsive mistake.
Blindspot
Patterson tries to figure out what went wrong after her latest investigation results in a horrific accident.
Once Upon a Time
Tiana has a surprising encounter (watch a sneak peek); Sabine reconnects with an old friend; Rogers and Weaver make a shocking discovery. (EPs tease murder mystery.)
Hawaii Five-0
Adam’s mission to take down organized crime is jeopardized when a deadly chlorine gas falls into the wrong hands; Michael Imperioli returns as Odell Martin.
Jane the Virgin
Jane becomes fixated on a negative review; Rafael digs into his past; Rogelio worries that Xo is keeping a secret.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
In Episode 100, Coulson reveals the terms of the deal he made with Ghost Rider and how it will impact everyone on the team. (Read preview.)
Strike Back
The team races to stop Lowery, who has recruited a young jihadist to test out the Novichok; Borisovich employs a hitman to take out members of Section 20. (Who’s returning?)