What to Watch Tonight

Love Ends, S.H.I.E.L.D. No. 100, Dynasty's New Night and More

  • Netflix
    Love

    Final season premiere (all 12 episodes): As this #PeakTV Treasure comes to a close, Gus and Mickey try to embrace full-blown coupledom. Will they get their happily ever after? (Watch trailer.)

  • Amazon
    Sneaky Pete

    Season 2 premiere (all 10 episodes): Marius is forced to extend his con after two goons show up claiming that the real Pete’s mother (Twin Peaks‘ Jane Adams) stole $11 million from their mysterious employer. (Read Memories From the Set with Margo Martindale.)

  • Netflix
    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

    Dave sits down with human rights advocate and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

  • WGN America
    M*A*S*H: The Best of Major Winchester Marathon

    Through midnight, then resumes Saturday at 1 pm | The basic cabler pays tribute to the late David Ogden Stiers, who died on March 3 after a battle with bladder cancer.

  • The CW
    Dynasty

    New time slot alert! Fallon suspects the Colbys are up to no good; Steven tries to help Sammy Jo; Cristal attempts to move past an impulsive mistake.

  • NBC
    Blindspot

    Patterson tries to figure out what went wrong after her latest investigation results in a horrific accident.

  • ABC
    Once Upon a Time

    Tiana has a surprising encounter (watch a sneak peek); Sabine reconnects with an old friend; Rogers and Weaver make a shocking discovery. (EPs tease murder mystery.)

  • CBS
    Hawaii Five-0

    Adam’s mission to take down organized crime is jeopardized when a deadly chlorine gas falls into the wrong hands; Michael Imperioli returns as Odell Martin.

  • The CW
    Jane the Virgin

    Jane becomes fixated on a negative review; Rafael digs into his past; Rogelio worries that Xo is keeping a secret.

  • ABC
    Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

    In Episode 100, Coulson reveals the terms of the deal he made with Ghost Rider and how it will impact everyone on the team. (Read preview.)

  • Cinemax
    Strike Back

    The team races to stop Lowery, who has recruited a young jihadist to test out the Novichok; Borisovich employs a hitman to take out members of Section 20. (Who’s returning?)