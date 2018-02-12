What to Watch Tonight

The Legends' New Night, American Dad Returns and More

  • Nickelodeon
    I Heart SpongeBob Week

    Through 6:30 pm | Every afternoon through Friday, tune in for four classic installments, followed by a new episode at 6. First up, SpongeBob takes a sad clown under his wing.

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Snowboarder Chloe Kim goes up against 2002 champ Kelly Clark in the women’s halfpipe; Shaun White competes in the men’s event.

  • USA Network
    WWE Monday Night RAW

    The final spot in the Elimination Chamber is determined by a Fatal 4-Way match between Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, Apollo Crews and Finn Balor.

  • ABC
    The Bachelor

    Becca K. joins Arie on a romantic picnic in Italy; Lauren B. tries to convince Arie that she’s ready to take their relationship to the next level.

  • HBO
    Atomic Homefront

    100 minutes: This devastating documentary exposes the lasting toxic effects nuclear waste has had on a St. Louis community.

  • CBS
    Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

    It’s unclear what we can expect from this evening’s episode, but it’s hard to imagine anything more dramatic than Omarosa’s supposed health scare.

  • The CW
    DC's Legends of Tomorrow

    New night and time! Demonologist John Constantine (Matt Ryan) asks the Legends to accompany him to a psychiatric hospital where he is set to perform an exorcism. (Read preview; view photos; get Supergirl return date.)

  • TNT
    The Alienist

    Kreizler and Sara contemplate what gives someone the capacity to kill; Byrnes and Capt. Connor look into a potential suspect.

  • Fox
    The Resident

    Encore presentation: Here’s your third or fourth chance to catch the series premiere of the new Matt Czuchry/Emily VanCamp medical drama. (Read recap.)

  • TBS
    American Dad

    Season 13 premiere: The Seth MacFarlane ‘toon returns with an episode titled “Paranoid Frandroid.” (So is it, like, a Radiohead homage?)