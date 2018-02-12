The Legends' New Night, American Dad Returns and More

On TV this Monday: John Constantine helps the Legends work magic in a new time slot, American Dad kicks off Season 13 and The Bachelor wines and dines in Italy. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar:
I Heart SpongeBob Week
Through 6:30 pm | Every afternoon through Friday, tune in for four classic installments, followed by a new episode at 6. First up, SpongeBob takes a sad clown under his wing.
2018 Winter Olympics
Snowboarder Chloe Kim goes up against 2002 champ Kelly Clark in the women’s halfpipe; Shaun White competes in the men’s event.
WWE Monday Night RAW
The final spot in the Elimination Chamber is determined by a Fatal 4-Way match between Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, Apollo Crews and Finn Balor.
The Bachelor
Becca K. joins Arie on a romantic picnic in Italy; Lauren B. tries to convince Arie that she’s ready to take their relationship to the next level.
Atomic Homefront
100 minutes: This devastating documentary exposes the lasting toxic effects nuclear waste has had on a St. Louis community.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
It’s unclear what we can expect from this evening’s episode, but it’s hard to imagine anything more dramatic than Omarosa’s supposed health scare.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
New night and time! Demonologist John Constantine (Matt Ryan) asks the Legends to accompany him to a psychiatric hospital where he is set to perform an exorcism. (Read preview; view photos; get Supergirl return date.)
The Alienist
Kreizler and Sara contemplate what gives someone the capacity to kill; Byrnes and Capt. Connor look into a potential suspect.
The Resident
Encore presentation: Here’s your third or fourth chance to catch the series premiere of the new Matt Czuchry/Emily VanCamp medical drama. (Read recap.)
American Dad
Season 13 premiere: The Seth MacFarlane ‘toon returns with an episode titled “Paranoid Frandroid.” (So is it, like, a Radiohead homage?)