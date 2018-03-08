What to Watch Tonight

Jessica Jones Returns, Top Chef Wraps, The Oath and Champions Debut and More

  • Netflix
    Marvel's Jessica Jones

    Season 2 premiere (all 13 episodes): In the wake of taking down Kilgrave, a new case forces Jessica to investigate her own past and confront who she really is. (Read Ep. 1 recap.)

  • Crackle
    The Oath

    Series premiere (all 10 episodes): This drama from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) tells the stories of gangs and other secret societies whose members protect each other from outside enemies and traitors within their ranks. The cast includes Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Cory Hardrict (Lincoln Heights) and Katrina Law (Arrow).

  • Fox
    Gotham

    Jerome (guest star Cameron Monaghan) becomes obsessed with fellow Arkham inmate Penguin; Bruce has an unsettling dream.

  • The CW
    Arrow

    Roy Harper’s return shocks Oliver and Thea (see photos); Black Siren makes a startling decision.

  • Bravo
    Top Chef

    Season 15 finale: Joe Flamm and Adrienne Cheatham sharpen their knives and cook to the death in Aspen in the hopes of being named Top Chef.

  • CBS
    Mom

    Kristin Chenoweth (Glee) guest-stars as Jill’s “inner strength” coach, who makes Bonnie nuts. Meanwhile, Christy’s having a hard time getting her mojo back after that law school rejection.

  • NBC
    Will & Grace

    Jennifer Lopez plays both herself and her Shades of Blue character in an episode that also finds Grace and Will questioning their life choices after attending a baby shower.

  • NBC
    Champions

    Series premiere: This single-camera comedy follows Vince (Workaholics‘ Anders Holm), a gym owner whose bro-tastic life is thrown into upheaval when one of his high school flings (The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling) introduces him to the teenage son he didn’t know he had (Liv and Maddie‘s J.J. Totah). Kaling and Mindy Project‘s Matt Warburton executive-produce.

  • NBC
    Chicago Fire

    Wednesday’s P.D. crossover continues when Dawson and Brett go undercover to track the bombing suspect, and Boden, Casey and Severide lend their expertise to the investigation.

  • ABC
    How to Get Away With Murder

    When Laurel uncovers new details about the night of Wes’ death, it leads to a surprising confrontation. (Who was named POTW?)