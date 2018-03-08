Jessica Jones Returns, Top Chef Wraps, The Oath and Champions Debut and More

On TV this Thursday: Marvel’s Jessica Jones is back on the case, the Top Chef is crowned, the Chicago crossover continues and Champions and The Oath get underway. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern, dontcha know:
Marvel's Jessica Jones
Season 2 premiere (all 13 episodes): In the wake of taking down Kilgrave, a new case forces Jessica to investigate her own past and confront who she really is. (Read Ep. 1 recap.)
The Oath
Series premiere (all 10 episodes): This drama from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) tells the stories of gangs and other secret societies whose members protect each other from outside enemies and traitors within their ranks. The cast includes Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Cory Hardrict (Lincoln Heights) and Katrina Law (Arrow).
Gotham
Jerome (guest star Cameron Monaghan) becomes obsessed with fellow Arkham inmate Penguin; Bruce has an unsettling dream.
Arrow
Roy Harper’s return shocks Oliver and Thea (see photos); Black Siren makes a startling decision.
Top Chef
Season 15 finale: Joe Flamm and Adrienne Cheatham sharpen their knives and cook to the death in Aspen in the hopes of being named Top Chef.
Mom
Kristin Chenoweth (Glee) guest-stars as Jill’s “inner strength” coach, who makes Bonnie nuts. Meanwhile, Christy’s having a hard time getting her mojo back after that law school rejection.
Will & Grace
Jennifer Lopez plays both herself and her Shades of Blue character in an episode that also finds Grace and Will questioning their life choices after attending a baby shower.
Champions
Series premiere: This single-camera comedy follows Vince (Workaholics‘ Anders Holm), a gym owner whose bro-tastic life is thrown into upheaval when one of his high school flings (The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling) introduces him to the teenage son he didn’t know he had (Liv and Maddie‘s J.J. Totah). Kaling and Mindy Project‘s Matt Warburton executive-produce.
Chicago Fire
Wednesday’s P.D. crossover continues when Dawson and Brett go undercover to track the bombing suspect, and Boden, Casey and Severide lend their expertise to the investigation.
How to Get Away With Murder
When Laurel uncovers new details about the night of Wes’ death, it leads to a surprising confrontation. (Who was named POTW?)