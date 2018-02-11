What to Watch Tonight

Homeland Returns, Colbert's Trump Cartoon, Star Trek Finale, Here and Now and More

  • ABC
    America's Funniest Home Videos

    New/old time slot alert! Videos you can probably find on YouTube include a young girl mistaking a photo of George Washington for her Aunt Martha, and a baby who accidentally orders $900 concert tickets.

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    This evening’s offerings include figure skating team events (men’s and ladies’ free skate, ice dance), alpine skiing (women’s giant slalom), freestyle skiing (women’s moguls gold medal final), snowboarding (women’s slopestyle gold medal final) and luge (men’s singles gold medal runs).

  • Starz
    Counterpart

    Quayle meets with one of Howard’s sources; Clare has to make a decision regarding Baldwin.

  • Showtime
    Our Cartoon President

    Series premiere (two episodes): From executive producer Stephen Colbert comes this political comedy said to follow the “tru-ish misadventures” of President Donald Trump. (Watch trailer.)

  • CBS All Access
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Season 1 finale: The U.S.S. Discovery crew struggles with Georgiou’s plan to put an end to the Klingon war. (Get renewal status.)

  • HBO
    Here and Now

    Series premiere: From creator Alan Ball (Six Feet Under) comes this drama about a multiracial family that includes four grown kids, three of whom were adopted; Oscar winners Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter star. (Read our “D” review.)

  • Showtime
    Homeland

    Season 7 premiere: Keane’s administration comes under scrutiny; Saul and the federal employees remain imprisoned following the attempt on PEOTUS’ life. (Watch trailer; view photos.)

  • ION
    Private Eyes

    Stateside premiere (two episodes): In the most Canadian-sounding procedural ever, 90210‘s Jason Priestley plays former hockey player-turned-P.I. Matt Shade; Cindy Sampson (Supernatural) co-stars.

  • Showtime
    The Chi

    Everyone gathers at a neighborhood block party, where Brandon and Ronnie wind up in a confrontation.

  • HBO
    Crashing

    Pete and Ali spend an entire night roaming New York’s alternative comedy scene, encountering a wide array of personalities along the way.