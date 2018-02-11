Homeland Returns, Colbert's Trump Cartoon, Star Trek Finale, Here and Now and More

On TV this Sunday: Homeland spies its Season 7 premiere, Star Trek: Discovery‘s freshman voyage ends and President Donald Trump gets animated. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar:
America's Funniest Home Videos
New/old time slot alert! Videos you can probably find on YouTube include a young girl mistaking a photo of George Washington for her Aunt Martha, and a baby who accidentally orders $900 concert tickets.
2018 Winter Olympics
This evening’s offerings include figure skating team events (men’s and ladies’ free skate, ice dance), alpine skiing (women’s giant slalom), freestyle skiing (women’s moguls gold medal final), snowboarding (women’s slopestyle gold medal final) and luge (men’s singles gold medal runs).
Counterpart
Quayle meets with one of Howard’s sources; Clare has to make a decision regarding Baldwin.
Our Cartoon President
Series premiere (two episodes): From executive producer Stephen Colbert comes this political comedy said to follow the “tru-ish misadventures” of President Donald Trump. (Watch trailer.)
Star Trek: Discovery
Season 1 finale: The U.S.S. Discovery crew struggles with Georgiou’s plan to put an end to the Klingon war. (Get renewal status.)
Here and Now
Series premiere: From creator Alan Ball (Six Feet Under) comes this drama about a multiracial family that includes four grown kids, three of whom were adopted; Oscar winners Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter star. (Read our “D” review.)
Homeland
Season 7 premiere: Keane’s administration comes under scrutiny; Saul and the federal employees remain imprisoned following the attempt on PEOTUS’ life. (Watch trailer; view photos.)
Private Eyes
Stateside premiere (two episodes): In the most Canadian-sounding procedural ever, 90210‘s Jason Priestley plays former hockey player-turned-P.I. Matt Shade; Cindy Sampson (Supernatural) co-stars.
The Chi
Everyone gathers at a neighborhood block party, where Brandon and Ronnie wind up in a confrontation.
Crashing
Pete and Ali spend an entire night roaming New York’s alternative comedy scene, encountering a wide array of personalities along the way.