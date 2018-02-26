On TV this Monday: Good Girls break bad, The Voice adds an Idol, iZombie is back and the everlasting wait for UnREAL is over. Here are 14 programs to keep on your radar:
Good Girls Begins, UnREAL and iZombie Return and More
-
The Voice
Season 14 premiere: New coach Kelly Clarkson joins Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys as the Blind Auditions get started. (Watch Clarkson get day drunk.)
-
Lucifer
Lucifer finds himself in a whole new kind of hell when he and Chloe go undercover at a high school reunion. (Get scoop on Abel.)
-
Kevin Can Wait
Kevin and Vanessa agree to be each other’s wingman, as the sitcom continues to prolong their inevitable coupledom.
-
Man With a Plan
Joe begins spending too much time at Adam’s after Andi gets Bev a job volunteering at the hospital.
-
iZombie
Season 4 premiere: Liv has a surprising vision amid the investigation into the murder of a Seattle Seahawk superfan; Major begins mentoring young, homeless zombies. (Read preview; watch sneak peek.)
-
The Resident
The staff is pushed to its limit by three concurrent surgeries; Nic makes Conrad jealous; Devon’s patient has an embarrassing problem.
-
Superior Donuts
Arthur hires Fawz’s son to work at the donut shop; Sofia struggles with preparations for the Uptown Winter Carnival.
-
Living Biblically
Series premiere: A film critic (The Real O’Neals‘ Jay R. Ferguson) decides to start living his life strictly in accordance with the Bible; Lindsey Kraft (Getting On), Ian Gomez (Cougar Town), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Tony Rock (All of Us) and Camryn Manheim (The Practice) co-star.
-
Good Girls
Series premiere: Suburban moms — played by Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Retta (Parks and Recreation) and Mae Whitman (Parenthood) — rob a grocery store when they become desperate to make ends meet; Reno Wilson (Mike and Molly) and Matthew Lillard (Twin Peaks) co-star. (Watch trailer.)
-
The Good Doctor
Shaun and Reznick treat a teen whose unusual condition has kept her inside for most of her life; Will Yun Lee (Hawaii Five-0) begins an arc.
-
Scorpion
The team’s mental faculties are impaired when attempting to prevent the creation of a black hole (!); Florence and Sylvester grow closer.
-
McMafia
Miniseries premiere: This adaptation of Misha Glenny’s best-selling book tells the story of Alex Godman (Happy Valley‘s James Norton), the English-raised son of Russian exiles who finds himself thrust into a world of organized crime.
-
UnREAL
Season 3 premiere: Quinn brings Rachel back to help save Everlasting; the show welcomes its first female “suitress” (Masters of Sex‘s Caitlin FitzGerald). (Read preview; watch trailer.)
-
Final Space
Series premiere: From EP Conan O’Brien comes this animated comedy about an imprisoned spaceman who befriends a mysterious alien named Mooncake.