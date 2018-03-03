On TV this Saturday: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll return as hosts of the Spirit Awards, Charles Barkley aims for another SNL slam dunk and Top Gear revs back up for its 25th season. Here are seven programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
Independent Spirit Awards, Top Gear, SNL and More
-
Film Independent Spirit Awards
Comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll return to host this annual, pre-Oscars celebration of outstanding indie filmmaking. (View nominees.)
-
Bad Tutor
A tutor (PLL‘s Charlies Hitinger) becomes obsessed with a pupil (Inbetweeners‘ Alex Frnka) who is the spitting image of the ex he pushed off a cliff; Vanessa Marcil (General Hospital) plays Mom.
-
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II
Season finale: The final installment takes a closer look at human activity’s effect on the ocean 😔
-
Falling Water
The team comes up with a plan to catch Taylor Bennett and her buyer; Taka and Alex turn to Shadowman’s daughter for a lead.
-
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards
Honorees include Black Panther‘s Danai Gurira, Girls Trip‘s Tiffany Haddish, Westworld‘s Tessa Thompson and Master of None‘s Lena Waithe.
-
Top Gear
Season 25 premiere (special night and time): Matt, Chris and Rory test out three new V8 sports cars: the McLaren 570GT, Jaguar F-Type SVR and an ultra-fast Ford Mustang.
-
Saturday Night Live
NBA commentator Charles Barkley returns for his fourth hosting stint, with musical guest Migos. (Which This Is Us star is hosting next weekend?)