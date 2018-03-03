What to Watch Tonight

Independent Spirit Awards, Top Gear, SNL and More

  • IFC
    Film Independent Spirit Awards

    Comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll return to host this annual, pre-Oscars celebration of outstanding indie filmmaking. (View nominees.)

  • Lifetime
    Bad Tutor

    A tutor (PLL‘s Charlies Hitinger) becomes obsessed with a pupil (Inbetweeners‘ Alex Frnka) who is the spitting image of the ex he pushed off a cliff; Vanessa Marcil (General Hospital) plays Mom.

  • BBC America
    Planet Earth: Blue Planet II

    Season finale: The final installment takes a closer look at human activity’s effect on the ocean 😔

  • USA Network
    Falling Water

    The team comes up with a plan to catch Taylor Bennett and her buyer; Taka and Alex turn to Shadowman’s daughter for a lead.

  • OWN
    Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

    Honorees include Black Panther‘s Danai Gurira, Girls Trip‘s Tiffany Haddish, Westworld‘s Tessa Thompson and Master of None‘s Lena Waithe.

  • BBC America
    Top Gear

    Season 25 premiere (special night and time): Matt, Chris and Rory test out three new V8 sports cars: the McLaren 570GT, Jaguar F-Type SVR and an ultra-fast Ford Mustang.

  • NBC
    Saturday Night Live

    NBA commentator Charles Barkley returns for his fourth hosting stint, with musical guest Migos. (Which This Is Us star is hosting next weekend?)