What to Watch Tonight

Designated Survivor Grieves, The X-Files Battles A.I., Hulu's 9/11 Mini, Waco Ends and More

  • Hulu
    The Looming Tower

    Limited series premiere: This docudrama traces the rising threat of Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and what measures could have been taken to possibly prevent the 9/11 attacks; Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Michael Stuhlbarg (Fargo) and Peter Sarsgaard (The Killing) star. (Watch trailer.)

  • CBS
    Survivor

    Season 36 premiere (two hours): Twenty castaways are split among two teams and face the possibility of being sent to Ghost Island, a location filled with pottery wheels and where “Unchained Melody” plays on a loop.

  • NBC
    The Blacklist

    The Task Force looks for a blacklister who develops airtight alibis for murderers; Liz is evaluated by a therapist (The Good Wife‘s Martha Plimpton).

  • Fox
    The X-Files

    Mulder and Scully are targeted by artificial intelligence in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. (Is a solo Scully The X-Files‘ salvation?)

  • ABC
    The Goldbergs

    Barry is immediately benched after joining the football team; Beverly wants Murray and Erica to help sell her custom-made jackets.

  • ABC
    Speechless

    J.J. wants to be treated like an adult on his 18th birthday; Taylor welcomes a foreign exchange student.

  • Fox
    9-1-1

    A full moon results in some especially crazy calls. (Crazier than the woman who cut up, then superglued her date back together on Valentine’s Day?!)

  • NBC
    Law & Order: SVU

    Cassidy’s testimony causes a mistrial in the case of a doctor accused of sexually abusing his patients; Kylie Bunbury (Pitch) guest-stars.

  • ABC
    Modern Family

    In this belated Valentine’s Day episode, Phil gives Jay a few role-playing pointers; Mitch and Cam accidentally ruin Luke’s date.

  • ABC
    American Housewife

    Katie goes overboard during Anna-Kat’s school field day competition; Greg turns to Taylor’s boyfriend for help in a local chili competition.

  • NBC
    Chicago P.D.

    Intelligence is tasked with tracking down a vigilante who’s been targeting rapists. (27 #OneChicago couples, ranked.)

  • ABC
    Designated Survivor

    Kirkman sees a therapist (The West Wing‘s Timothy Busfield, who also directed the episode) in the wake of Alex’s tragic passing. (Is POTUS moving on with Jack Bauer’s ex?)

  • CBS
    SEAL Team

    Special time: As the team settles into deployment life, Mandy gets a lead on who was responsible for the Echo Team ambush. (Criminal Minds returns next Wednesday.)

  • Paramount Network
    Waco

    Miniseries finale: The 51-day standoff at the Mount Carmel compound comes to a violent conclusion.