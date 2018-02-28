Designated Survivor Grieves, The X-Files Battles A.I., Hulu's 9/11 Mini, Waco Ends and More

On TV this Wednesday: Designated Survivor returns to process a tragedy, Jeff Daniels leads Hulu’s 9/11 docudrama and Survivor heads to Ghost Island. Here are 14 programs to keep on your radar:
The Looming Tower
Limited series premiere: This docudrama traces the rising threat of Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and what measures could have been taken to possibly prevent the 9/11 attacks; Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Michael Stuhlbarg (Fargo) and Peter Sarsgaard (The Killing) star. (Watch trailer.)
Survivor
Season 36 premiere (two hours): Twenty castaways are split among two teams and face the possibility of being sent to Ghost Island, a location filled with pottery wheels and where “Unchained Melody” plays on a loop.
The Blacklist
The Task Force looks for a blacklister who develops airtight alibis for murderers; Liz is evaluated by a therapist (The Good Wife‘s Martha Plimpton).
The X-Files
Mulder and Scully are targeted by artificial intelligence in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. (Is a solo Scully The X-Files‘ salvation?)
The Goldbergs
Barry is immediately benched after joining the football team; Beverly wants Murray and Erica to help sell her custom-made jackets.
Speechless
J.J. wants to be treated like an adult on his 18th birthday; Taylor welcomes a foreign exchange student.
9-1-1
A full moon results in some especially crazy calls. (Crazier than the woman who cut up, then superglued her date back together on Valentine’s Day?!)
Law & Order: SVU
Cassidy’s testimony causes a mistrial in the case of a doctor accused of sexually abusing his patients; Kylie Bunbury (Pitch) guest-stars.
Modern Family
In this belated Valentine’s Day episode, Phil gives Jay a few role-playing pointers; Mitch and Cam accidentally ruin Luke’s date.
American Housewife
Katie goes overboard during Anna-Kat’s school field day competition; Greg turns to Taylor’s boyfriend for help in a local chili competition.
Chicago P.D.
Intelligence is tasked with tracking down a vigilante who’s been targeting rapists. (27 #OneChicago couples, ranked.)
Designated Survivor
Kirkman sees a therapist (The West Wing‘s Timothy Busfield, who also directed the episode) in the wake of Alex’s tragic passing. (Is POTUS moving on with Jack Bauer’s ex?)
SEAL Team
Special time: As the team settles into deployment life, Mandy gets a lead on who was responsible for the Echo Team ambush. (Criminal Minds returns next Wednesday.)
Waco
Miniseries finale: The 51-day standoff at the Mount Carmel compound comes to a violent conclusion.