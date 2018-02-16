On TV this Friday: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wraps Season 3, Michael Emerson joins Mozart in the Jungle and Netflix shows that high school Sucks! Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern:
Crazy Ex Finale, Mozart Returns, Disney ZOMBIES and More
Everything Sucks!
Series premiere (all 10 episodes): This ’90s-set dramedy takes place in Boring, Oregon, and finds students from the A/V and drama clubs coming together to make a movie about surviving high school. (Watch trailer.)
Mozart in the Jungle
Season 4 premiere (all 10 episodes): Rodrigo searches for inspiration; Hailey has difficulty proving herself as a conductor; Arrow villain Michael Emerson joins the cast in a recurring role.
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
It’s the Clippers (including Anthony Anderson, Common and Jamie Foxx) vs. the Lakers (including Nick Cannon, Drew Scott and Jerry Ferrara) in the annual All-Star Weekend event. (Get full lineup.)
2018 Winter Olympics
Nathan Chen competes in the men’s free skate; Lindsey Vonn goes for gold in the women’s Super-G.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
The remaining “celebrities” vie for the power of veto; another houseguest is evicted.
ZOMBIES
This latest DCOM is a musical about suburban high schoolers who must learn to coexist with recent transfers from Zombietown; Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) stars. (View photos.)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Season 3 finale: Rebecca tries to make amends for things she’s done; West Covina anticipates a new arrival. (Get tour details; not yet renewed… but there’s hope!)
2018 Rising Stars Challenge
The Lakers’ Lonzo Ball and the 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are among the stars competing in this exhibition of the NBA’s finest young talent.
Strike Back
Jane Lowry surfaces in Budapest; Mac and Wyatt infiltrate a group of white supremacists. (Did you hear who’s coming back?!)
2 Dope Queens
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess stops by to discuss what it was like channeling Beyoncé. (Get Kimmy Schmidt return date.)