What to Watch Tonight

Crazy Ex Finale, Mozart Returns, Disney ZOMBIES and More

  • Netflix
    Everything Sucks!

    Series premiere (all 10 episodes): This ’90s-set dramedy takes place in Boring, Oregon, and finds students from the A/V and drama clubs coming together to make a movie about surviving high school. (Watch trailer.)

  • Amazon
    Mozart in the Jungle

    Season 4 premiere (all 10 episodes): Rodrigo searches for inspiration; Hailey has difficulty proving herself as a conductor; Arrow villain Michael Emerson joins the cast in a recurring role.

  • ESPN
    NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

    It’s the Clippers (including Anthony Anderson, Common and Jamie Foxx) vs. the Lakers (including Nick Cannon, Drew Scott and Jerry Ferrara) in the annual All-Star Weekend event. (Get full lineup.)

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Nathan Chen competes in the men’s free skate; Lindsey Vonn goes for gold in the women’s Super-G.

  • CBS
    Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

    The remaining “celebrities” vie for the power of veto; another houseguest is evicted.

  • Disney Channel
    ZOMBIES

    This latest DCOM is a musical about suburban high schoolers who must learn to coexist with recent transfers from Zombietown; Meg Donnelly (American Housewife) stars. (View photos.)

  • The CW
    Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

    Season 3 finale: Rebecca tries to make amends for things she’s done; West Covina anticipates a new arrival. (Get tour details; not yet renewed… but there’s hope!)

  • TNT
    2018 Rising Stars Challenge

    The Lakers’ Lonzo Ball and the 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are among the stars competing in this exhibition of the NBA’s finest young talent.

  • Cinemax
    Strike Back

    Jane Lowry surfaces in Budapest; Mac and Wyatt infiltrate a group of white supremacists. (Did you hear who’s coming back?!)

  • HBO
    2 Dope Queens

    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess stops by to discuss what it was like channeling Beyoncé. (Get Kimmy Schmidt return date.)