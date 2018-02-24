On TV this Saturday: Celebrity Big Brother‘s finale weekend continues, James Brolin becomes king of his very own Hallmark movie and the Olympics start to wind down. Here are nine programs to keep on your radar:
New Celeb Big Brother, Olympic Bobsledding and More
Sesame Street
Big Bird explains that friends don’t have to look the same, or be from the same country, after he is paid a visit by his pen pal from India. (This feels like one giant subtweet, right?)
2018 Winter Olympics
Figure skating coverage includes the gala event; Codie Bascue represents the U.S. in the four-man bobsled competition.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Finale weekend continues, and only five “celebrities” remain — Ross, Marissa, Mark, Ariadna and Omarosa — following Friday’s double elimination.
Framed by My Fiancé
A no-good lawyer (Famous in Love‘s Jason-Shane Scott) moves his unconscious fiancée (30 Rock‘s Katrina Bowden) to the driver’s seat after a fatal car crash.
Notes From the Field
90 minutes: This one-woman show stars Tony nominee Anna Deavere Smith, who depicts real-life characters — including students, parents and teachers — caught in America’s school-to-prison pipeline.
NBA Basketball
The Golden State Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder, live from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.
Royal Hearts
A rancher (Life in Pieces‘ James Brolin, who also directed the telepic) discovers that he has inherited the throne of the late king of Merania. (Do you think Barbra Streisand has to watch this?)
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II
This episode focuses on coastlines, and how our wildlife manages to survive in the ever-changing climate.
Falling Water
Tess helps Burton confront his past; Shadowman remains one step ahead of Taka and Alex.