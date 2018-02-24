What to Watch Tonight

New Celeb Big Brother, Olympic Bobsledding and More

  • HBO
    Sesame Street

    Big Bird explains that friends don’t have to look the same, or be from the same country, after he is paid a visit by his pen pal from India. (This feels like one giant subtweet, right?)

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Figure skating coverage includes the gala event; Codie Bascue represents the U.S. in the four-man bobsled competition.

  • CBS
    Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

    Finale weekend continues, and only five “celebrities” remain — Ross, Marissa, Mark, Ariadna and Omarosa — following Friday’s double elimination.

  • Lifetime
    Framed by My Fiancé

    A no-good lawyer (Famous in Love‘s Jason-Shane Scott) moves his unconscious fiancée (30 Rock‘s Katrina Bowden) to the driver’s seat after a fatal car crash.

  • HBO
    Notes From the Field

    90 minutes: This one-woman show stars Tony nominee Anna Deavere Smith, who depicts real-life characters — including students, parents and teachers — caught in America’s school-to-prison pipeline.

  • ABC
    NBA Basketball

    The Golden State Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder, live from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

  • Hallmark
    Royal Hearts

    A rancher (Life in Pieces‘ James Brolin, who also directed the telepic) discovers that he has inherited the throne of the late king of Merania. (Do you think Barbra Streisand has to watch this?)

  • BBC America
    Planet Earth: Blue Planet II

    This episode focuses on coastlines, and how our wildlife manages to survive in the ever-changing climate.

  • USA Network
    Falling Water

    Tess helps Burton confront his past; Shadowman remains one step ahead of Taka and Alex.