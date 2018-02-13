What to Watch Tonight

Bachelor Winter Games, Heigl's (Brief) ABC Return and More

  • NBC
    2018 Winter Olympics

    Figure skating coverage includes the pairs’ short program, while Shaun White goes for his third Olympic snowboard halfpipe gold medal.

  • ABC
    The Bachelor Winter Games

    Series premiere: Fourteen international singles move into a Vermont villa with 12 Bachelor Nation alumni; Ryan and Trista Sutter, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher stop by.

  • Freeform
    The Fosters

    Stef’s mom visits to help her through a difficult time; Callie and Jude deal with the memory of their biological mother. (Officially cancelled, with a twist!)

  • The CW
    Black Lightning

    Black Lightning gets a blast from the past; Anissa investigates her grandfather’s death. (Fall behind? Read Ep. 4 recap.)

  • MLB Network
    Atlanta Rules: The Story of the 90's Braves

    60 minutes: This documentary chronicles the Braves’ rise from perpetual under-performers to 1995 World Series champs.

  • OWN
    The Haves and the Have Nots

    Veronica returns home following her hospital stay; Candace and Jeffrey’s misdoings catch up to them.

  • FX
    Baskets

    Chip incorporates a “San Joaquin Valley earthiness” into his routine — whatever that means. (When does Atlanta return?)

  • ABC
    20/20: Lights, Camera, Romance!

    27 Dresses‘ Katherine Heigl and Fifty Shades‘ Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are among the stars revealing secrets from what are allegedly some of the most influential romantic movies of our time. (ICYMI: Heigl’s joining Suits!)

  • Comedy Central
    Another Period

    Lillian and Beatrice fall for a sexy Spanish meteorologist; Dodo and Peppers take a boat trip, where they rekindle their forbidden romance.

  • TBS
    The Detour

    Edie goes undercover as the assistant coach of Jared and Delilah’s hockey team.