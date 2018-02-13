Bachelor Winter Games, Heigl's (Brief) ABC Return and More

On TV this Tuesday: The Bachelor Winter Games get underway, a Black Lightning investigation hits close to home and Katherine Heigl returns to ABC (for one night only). Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar:
2018 Winter Olympics
Figure skating coverage includes the pairs’ short program, while Shaun White goes for his third Olympic snowboard halfpipe gold medal.
The Bachelor Winter Games
Series premiere: Fourteen international singles move into a Vermont villa with 12 Bachelor Nation alumni; Ryan and Trista Sutter, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher stop by.
The Fosters
Stef’s mom visits to help her through a difficult time; Callie and Jude deal with the memory of their biological mother. (Officially cancelled, with a twist!)
Black Lightning
Black Lightning gets a blast from the past; Anissa investigates her grandfather’s death. (Fall behind? Read Ep. 4 recap.)
Atlanta Rules: The Story of the 90's Braves
60 minutes: This documentary chronicles the Braves’ rise from perpetual under-performers to 1995 World Series champs.
The Haves and the Have Nots
Veronica returns home following her hospital stay; Candace and Jeffrey’s misdoings catch up to them.
Baskets
Chip incorporates a “San Joaquin Valley earthiness” into his routine — whatever that means. (When does Atlanta return?)
20/20: Lights, Camera, Romance!
27 Dresses‘ Katherine Heigl and Fifty Shades‘ Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are among the stars revealing secrets from what are allegedly some of the most influential romantic movies of our time. (ICYMI: Heigl’s joining Suits!)
Another Period
Lillian and Beatrice fall for a sexy Spanish meteorologist; Dodo and Peppers take a boat trip, where they rekindle their forbidden romance.
The Detour
Edie goes undercover as the assistant coach of Jared and Delilah’s hockey team.